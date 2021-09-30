Correction to: Enteric neuroimmune interactions coordinate intestinal responses in health and disease
Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-021-00443-1, published online 1 September 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately was missing requisite credit lines in Figs. 1–4. Images presented in Fig. 1 adapted from Foong JPP, Hung LY, Poon S, Savidge TC, Bornstein JC. Early life interaction between the microbiota and the enteric nervous system. American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology 2020;319(5):G541–G548, and modified by the authors. Images presented in Figs. 2–4 adapted from Servier Medical Art (http://smart.servier.com/) and modified by the authors under the following terms: Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0). The original article has been corrected.www.nature.com
