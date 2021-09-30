CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction to: Enteric neuroimmune interactions coordinate intestinal responses in health and disease

By Haozhe Wang
Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-021-00443-1, published online 1 September 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately was missing requisite credit lines in Figs. 1–4. Images presented in Fig. 1 adapted from Foong JPP, Hung LY, Poon S, Savidge TC, Bornstein JC. Early life interaction between the microbiota and the enteric nervous system. American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology 2020;319(5):G541–G548, and modified by the authors. Images presented in Figs. 2–4 adapted from Servier Medical Art (http://smart.servier.com/) and modified by the authors under the following terms: Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0). The original article has been corrected.

Author Correction: The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Transcriptome and Metatranscriptome Meta-Analysis (IBD TaMMA) framework

Correction to: Nature Computational Science https://doi.org/10.1038/s43588-021-00114-y, published online 20 August 2021. In the version of this Brief Communication initially published, there were errors in author affiliations. Specifically, affiliation 2 (IBD Center, Humanitas Clinical and Research Center – IRCCS, Rozzano, Milan, Italy) has been corrected to read: “IBD Center, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital, Rozzano, Milan, Italy.” Further, Luca Massimino was missing a footnote to affiliation 2, while Luigi Antonio Lamparelli’s affiliations included affiliation 1 (Department of Biomedical Sciences, Humanitas University, Pieve Emanuele, Milan, Italy) in error. The footnotes have been restored and removed, respectively. The changes have been made to the online version of the article.
Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
T-cell responses in respiratory diseases

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in an increasingly polluted world. Particularly, viral respiratory infections tend to aggravate previously existing respiratory illnesses, or cause life-long negative after-effects in patients. In its extreme form, this could manifest as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Unfortunately, current treatments are primarily focused on alleviating the associated symptoms. To address the root cause of these illnesses, medical researchers across the world have been researching different aspects of the immune response to these viral infections.
Author Correction: 7,8-Dihydroxyflavone improves neuropathological changes in the brain of Tg26 mice, a model for HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97220-8, published online 16 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author J. Marc Simard which was incorrectly given as Marc J. Simard. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
Pachychoroid disease and its association with retinal vein occlusion: a case–control study

The development of a retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is multifactorial. This study investigates pachychoroid as a risk factor for RVO or as an entity sharing common pathophysiology with RVO. A database screening at the University Eye Hospital, Ludwig-Maximilian University Munich, Germany was performed for patients diagnosed with central or branch RVO (CRVO/BRVO). In every patient a complete ophthalmologic examination was performed, including posterior segment enhanced depth spectral domain optical coherence tomography (EDI-SD-OCT). The SD-OCT scans of respective partner eyes without history of RVO were compared to an age- and refraction-matched, randomly recruited normal control group. In total, 312 eyes of 312 patients were included in this study, with 162 eyes in the RVO and 150 eyes in the control group. A significantly higher subfoveal choroidal thickness (SFCT) was found in the RVO (310.3 ± 72.5 (94 to 583) µm) as compared to the control group (237.0 ± 99.0 (62 to 498); p < 0.00001). Moreover, the RVO group showed a significantly higher prevalence of a symptomatic pachychoroid (22 vs. 9 eyes; odds ratio: 2.46; 95 CI: 1.10 to 5.53; p = 0.029). Since pachychoroid disease represents a bilateral entity, it might be a risk factor for RVO, or share risk factors with RVO.
CD127+ CD94+ innate lymphoid cells expressing granulysin and perforin are expanded in patients with Crohn’s disease

Phenotypic definition of helper ILC1 and NK cells is problematic due to overlapping markers. Recently we showed the identification of cytotoxic ILC3s characterized by expression of CD94. Here we analyse CD127+ ILCs and NK cells in intestinal lamina propria from healthy donors and Crohn’s disease patients and identify two populations of CD127+CD94+ ILCs, designated population A and B, that can be distinguished on the expression of CD117, CD18 and cytotoxic molecules. Population B expresses granulysin, a cytotoxic molecule linked to bacterial lysis and/or chemotaxis of monocytes. Granulysin protein is secreted by population B cells upon stimulation with IL-15. Activation of population B in the presence of TGF-β strongly reduces the expression of cytotoxic effector molecules of population B. Strikingly, samples from individuals that suffer from active Crohn’s disease display enhanced frequencies of granulysin-expressing effector CD127+CD94+ ILCs in comparison to controls. Thus this study identifies group 1 ILC populations which accumulate in inflamed intestinal tissue of Crohn’s disease patients and may play a role in the pathology of the disease.
Multi-targeted H/F MRI unmasks specific danger patterns for emerging cardiovascular disorders

Prediction of the transition from stable to acute coronary syndromes driven by vascular inflammation, thrombosis with subsequent microembolization, and vessel occlusion leading to irreversible myocardial damage is still an unsolved problem. Here, we introduce a multi-targeted and multi-color nanotracer platform technology that simultaneously visualizes evolving danger patterns in the development of progressive coronary inflammation and atherothrombosis prior to spontaneous myocardial infarction in mice. Individual ligand-equipped perfluorocarbon nanoemulsions are used as targeting agents and are differentiated by their specific spectral signatures via implementation of multi chemical shift selective 19F MRI. Thereby, we are able to identify areas at high risk of and predictive for consecutive development of myocardial infarction, at a time when no conventional parameter indicates any imminent danger. The principle of this multi-targeted approach can easily be adapted to monitor also a variety of other disease entities and constitutes a technology with disease-predictive potential.
Health Matters: A closer look at sickle cell disease

HOUSTON — At 64, Jo Ann Woods is living a full, busy life. And as someone who lives with sickle cell anemia, she knows she is one of the lucky ones. "When I get upset, when it gets too cold, or I'm too excited -- anything -- I'll have a crisis," Woods said.
Cold Agglutinin Disease: Impact on Health Care Utilization

Payers comment on main drivers of health care utilization among patients with cold agglutinin disease. Neil Minkoff, MD: That gets to some of the questions; I want to start bringing our other panelists in here. Maybe I’ll start with you, Dr Stephens. We talk a little bit about how this is affecting patients, so there are 2 questions, one I guess is for the whole panel and one for you, Dr Stephens. One is there are tools to measure patient-reported outcomes in this disease state. Do you guys use them in clinical practice? And then I’ll refer it back to you, Dr Stephens, to say is that something that payers find useful or helpful?
Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
Correction: Dutch Pharmacogenetics Working Group (DPWG) guideline for the gene–drug interaction between CYP2D6 and opioids (codeine, tramadol and oxycodone)

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The Data statement was partly wrong and should have read as below. All data and material are either included in the Supplementary information or publicly available (i.e., the published articles, PubMed). The guidelines and background information are available on the website of the Royal Dutch Pharmacists Association (KNMP) (Pharmacogenetic Recommendations. Available from: https://www.knmp.nl/). The guidelines and background information will be available on PharmGKB.org.
Author Correction: Adipose expression of CREB3L3 modulates body weight during obesity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98627-z, published online 29 September 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “The authors thank Kezhong Zhang of Wayne State University for providing the anti-CREB3L3 antibody. The work was supported by R00 DK090210, R01 DK109015, University of Chicago DRTC (DK020595)...
Stress hormones promote DNA damage in human oral keratinocytes

Chronic stress increases the systemic levels of stress hormones norepinephrine and cortisol. As well as tobacco-specific carcinogen NNK (4-(methylnitrosamine)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanone), they can induce expressive DNA damage contributing to the cancer development. However, it is unknown whether stress hormones have genotoxic effects in oral keratinocytes. This study investigated the effects of stress hormones on DNA damage in a human oral keratinocyte cell line (NOK-SI). NOK-SI cells stimulated with norepinephrine or cortisol showed higher DNA damage compared to untreated cells. Norepinephrine-induced DNA damage was reversed by pre-treatment with beta-adrenergic blocker propranolol. Cells treated with NNK combined to norepinephrine displayed reduced levels of caspases 3 and 7. Cortisol also reduced the activity of pro-apoptotic enzymes. NNK or norepinephrine promoted single-strand breaks and alkali-label side breaks in the DNA of NOK-SI cells. Pre-treatment of cells with propranolol abolished these effects. Carcinogen NNK in the presence or absence of cortisol also induced DNA damage of these cells. The genotoxic effects of cortisol alone and hormone combined with NNK were blocked partially and totally, respectively, by the glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486. DNA damage promoted by NNK or cortisol and carcinogen combined to the hormone led to intracellular γH2AX accumulation. The effects caused by NNK and cortisol were reversed by propranolol and glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486, respectively. Propranolol inhibited the oxidation of basis induced by NNK in the presence of DNA-formamidopyrimidine glycosylase. DNA breaks induced by norepinephrine in the presence or absence of NNK resulted in higher 8OHdG cellular levels. This effect was also induced through beta-adrenergic receptors. Together, these findings indicate that stress hormones induce DNA damage of oral keratinocytes and could contribute to oral carcinogenesis.
Author Correction: Selective inhibitors of mTORC1 activate 4EBP1 and suppress tumor growth

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00813-7, published online 24 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c,d captions and in the main text. Specifically, in Fig. 3b, the Time labels over lanes in the gels inadvertently duplicated labels from Fig....
Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
Systematic review and meta-analysis determining the benefits of in vivo genetic therapy in spinal muscular atrophy rodent models

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a severe childhood neuromuscular disease for which two genetic therapies, Nusinersen (Spinraza, an antisense oligonucleotide), and AVXS-101 (Zolgensma, an adeno-associated viral vector of serotype 9 AAV9), have recently been approved. We investigated the pre-clinical development of SMA genetic therapies in rodent models and whether this can predict clinical efficacy. We have performed a systematic review of relevant publications and extracted median survival and details of experimental design. A random effects meta-analysis was used to estimate and compare efficacy. We stratified by experimental design (type of genetic therapy, mouse model, route and time of administration) and sought any evidence of publication bias. 51 publications were identified containing 155 individual comparisons, comprising 2573 animals in total. Genetic therapies prolonged survival in SMA mouse models by 3.23-fold (95% CI 2.75–3.79) compared to controls. Study design characteristics accounted for significant heterogeneity between studies and greatly affected observed median survival ratios. Some evidence of publication bias was found. These data are consistent with the extended average lifespan of Spinraza- and Zolgensma-treated children in the clinic. Together, these results support that SMA has been particularly amenable to genetic therapy approaches and highlight SMA as a trailblazer for therapeutic development.
