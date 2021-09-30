CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should ‘ecocide’ become an international crime?

By YCC Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Criminal Court at The Hague in the Netherlands prosecutes only four categories of crime: genocide, crimes against humanity, the crime of aggression, and war crimes. But in June, an international panel of lawyers proposed a definition of a new type of international crime. “I can summarize it,” says...

Newsday

Black victims of crime should matter, too

A highly-publicized tragedy suffered by a Long Island family in recent weeks inadvertently touched a wound long felt by Black Americans. Why, many African Americans ask, is more attention so often given to white crime victims than to crime victims of color?. The implication is that Black lives don't matter...
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Reuters

Philippines' Pacquiao sues influential evangelist over graft accusation

MANILA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Boxer Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday sued for libel an influential celebrity evangelist followed by millions of Filipinos, after he accused the eight-division world champion of embezzling funds intended for a $70 million sports complex. Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "Owner of the Universe" and "Appointed...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
AFP

Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will "prepare for my defence" against an International Criminal Court probe into his deadly drug war after he retires from politics. "I will prepare for my defence in the ICC," Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech released late Monday, in his first public comments on the investigation, having previously insisted he would not cooperate with the court. ICC judges authorised in September a full-blown probe into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. "Just stick to the facts because there are records of it. I am not threatening you -- just don't cheat me on the evidence," Duterte said in the speech, which came two days after he declared he would retire from politics.
AFP

Tens of thousands march for US abortion rights

Wearing pink hats and T-shirts and shouting "Hands off my body," tens of thousands of women took to the streets across the United States on Saturday in protests aimed at countering a conservative drive to restrict access to abortions. In Washington, about 10,000 protesters rallied in a square near the White House under sunny skies before marching to the US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the contentious issue. The protesters held signs that read "Mind your uterus" and "Make abortion legal," with several women -- and men -- dressed like late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America's iconic women's rights crusader, who died last year. The perennial fight over the procedure in America has become even more intense since a Texas law went into effect September 1 banning almost all abortions, unleashing a fierce counterattack in the courts and Congress, but with few public demonstrations until now.
AFP

US charges Canadian who narrated Islamic State videos

A Canadian jihadist who fought for the Islamic State group and narrated violent propaganda videos has been taken into custody by the United States and charged, the Justice Department said Saturday. He allegedly served as a lead translator in Islamic State propaganda production and as the English-speaking narrator on two violent recruitment videos.
The Independent

UN experts decry possible crimes against humanity in Libya

Investigators commissioned by the United Nations' top human rights body said Monday they turned up evidence of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya. They found that in particular, crimes were committed against civilians and migrants who crossed the restive North African country trying to get to Europe — but ended up being detained in horrific conditions.The Libyan government had no immediate comment.The first findings from a “fact-finding mission” commissioned by the Human Rights Council chronicle crimes including murder, torture, enslavement, extrajudicial killings and rape. They could send a potent signal to key international powers, like Russia...
The Independent

Plans to increase child prison sentences may breach international law, government warned

Government proposals to jail children convicted of some crimes for longer may breach international law, a parliamentary committee has said.A report found that parts of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill will also have a disproportionate impact on black children, and cast doubt on the government’s justification for it.The bill, which is currently being considered by the House of Lords, has previously sparked concerns over a crackdown on protest and laws that discriminate against Travellers.Clauses targeting knife crime and violent offences would increase the use of mandatory minimum sentences for children and dramatically raise the tariffs possible for...
