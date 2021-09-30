Amherst Regional School District first in the Massachusetts to require COVID vaccines for eligible students; shots required by Dec. 1
Eligible students in the Amherst Regional School District will be required to get vaccinated for COVID by Dec. 1 after a vote by the School Committee Tuesday night. The mandate covers vaccines given full approval by the Food and Drug Administration, which as of the vote only includes the Pfizer shot, approved Aug. 23 for ages 16 and up.www.tribuneledgernews.com
