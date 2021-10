A surfer is “fortunate” to have survived a shark bite his weekend about 70 miles north of San Francisco, an emergency responder said Monday. The surfer, who is in his 30s but has not been publicly identified, was bitten in the thigh about 9 a.m. Sunday near the Sonoma Coast north of Bodega Bay, said Bodega Bay Fire Protection District Capt. David Bynum.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO