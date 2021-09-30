Lordstown Motors to announce sale of Ohio plant to Foxconn -source

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that sales doubled in September over the prior month for the POCCO brand electric vehicles (“EV”) manufactured by Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Yujie”), which Kaixin has signed a binding term sheet to acquire. Yujie launched two EV models under the POCCO brand, namely MeiMei in March of 2021 and DuoDuo in August, respectively. According to Yujie, orders for POCCO EVs exceeded 3,000 units in September, constituting a 130% increase over that of 1,300 units in August; the actual delivery in September was around 1,200 units, a 200% increase over that of 400 units in August. Total sales in the upcoming fourth quarter are expected to reach 11,500 units.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO