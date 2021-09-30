CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Lordstown Motors to announce sale of Ohio plant to Foxconn -source

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (Reuters) -Electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp on Thursday will announce the sale of the northeast Ohio assembly plant it acquired from General Motors Co to Taiwan contract manufacturer Foxconn, a person familiar with the matter said. The deal will be announced by the companies on Thursday afternoon, said...

www.streetinsider.com

ideastream.org

Foxconn-Lordstown Motors deal could open the door for multiple electric vehicle brands

The $230 million deal announced last week between Foxconn and Lordstown Motors is more than just an agreement to buy the company’s Mahoning Valley manufacturing facility. As part of the deal, Foxconn will buy $50 million in Lordstown Motors stock. The Taiwanese tech company will also get the rights to use Lordstown’s electric vehicle technology.
wibqam.com

GM to open battery cell development center in push to cut EV costs

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co on Tuesday said it will open a battery cell development center in southeast Michigan to help it drive down the cost and boost the driving range of electric vehicles with lithium ion and solid-state battery cells. The Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, to be...
CNBC

Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn says German automakers are best positioned to challenge Tesla

Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn believes German automakers are best positioned to challenge electric vehicle leader Tesla. Ghosn, speaking from Lebanon, where the former Nissan chairman fled to allude Japanese authorities, mentioned Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen specifically during an interview Friday. Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn believes...
WISN

Foxconn to build electric trucks at Ohio plant

Foxconn Technology Group has struck a deal to buy a massive auto assembly plant in Ohio from a startup electric truck maker. The agreement announced Thursday gives the world's largest electronics maker an entry into the growing electric vehicle market. Foxconn is best known for making Apple iPhones but has...
WFMJ.com

Partnership between Lordstown Motors, Foxconn could mean more local jobs

An "agreement in principal" was announced between Lordstown Motors and Foxconn Thursday evening and further in the fine print of that agreement is a partnership to work jointly on electric vehicle programs. The sprawling Lordstown plant could end up building more than the Endurance pickup truck. Auto analysts say the...
WFMJ.com

Lordstown Motors and Foxconn reach agreement in principle to work together

Lordstown Motors and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) have reached an agreement in principle to work jointly on Lordstown Motors' electric vehicle program at the Lordstown assembly plant. The agreement is non-binding and subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements. Foxconn will purchase approximately $50 million shares of Lordstown Motors'...
techstartups.com

Lordstown Motors, an EV startup under SEC investigation for an alleged 100,000 in fake preorders, reportedly sold its Ohio plant to Taiwan-based Foxconn

Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn), a Taiwan-based company and the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, is nearing a deal to buy the electric truck startup Lordstown Motors’ Ohio plant, according to a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The total value of the transaction was not disclosed. The people,...
TechCrunch

Lordstown Motors in talks to sell its 6.2M-square-foot factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn

The news was first reported by Bloomberg, who said unnamed sources suggested the deal could close as early as this week. Lordstown executives had said during a second-quarter earnings call that the company was in “serious discussions” with partners to lease the northeast Ohio facility to other companies, so news of the sale isn’t a total surprise.
Mahoning Matters

UPDATE | Valley congressmen 'closely following' potential sale of Lordstown Motors plant

LORDSTOWN — Responding to news that Lordstown Motors Corp. intends to sell its 6.2-million-square-foot plant along Hallock Young Road to a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, both U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Cleveland, D-Ohio, said they plan to meet with Lordstown Motors executives on the deal's job prospects for the Mahoning Valley.
StreetInsider.com

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that sales doubled in September over the prior month for the POCCO brand electric vehicles (“EV”) manufactured by Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Yujie”), which Kaixin has signed a binding term sheet to acquire. Yujie launched two EV models under the POCCO brand, namely MeiMei in March of 2021 and DuoDuo in August, respectively. According to Yujie, orders for POCCO EVs exceeded 3,000 units in September, constituting a 130% increase over that of 1,300 units in August; the actual delivery in September was around 1,200 units, a 200% increase over that of 400 units in August. Total sales in the upcoming fourth quarter are expected to reach 11,500 units.
StreetInsider.com

Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Nvidia has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The deal announced by world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips last year has sparked concerns in the...
The Independent

Semiconductor shortage pushes new car sales to lowest September this century

Last month was the worst September in more than two decades for the UK’s new car sellers as a global shortage of semiconductors pushed down supplies.New figures show that just 215,312 cars were registered in September. It is more than a third less than the same month last year, which was already low because of the pandemic.It is the weakest September since 1998, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which compiles the data.“This is a desperately disappointing September and further evidence of the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on the sector,” said SMMT chief executive...
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

