Epson 880X 3LCD 1080p projector features integrated Android TV and Chromecast

By Shane McGlaun
 4 days ago
Epson has launched a new projector that’s designed for hybrid environments supporting work and play. The projector is called the Epson 880X 3LCD Smart Portable Projector and features tools required for use at home and in the office. The compact projector ships with a carrying case and offers full support for any business need.

In addition to being designed for business use, the projector also has integrated Android TV and Chromecast. The integration of the streaming entertainment features allows the projector to be converted into an entertainment experience anywhere. Specifications for the projector include 3300 lumens of color and white brightness.

The projector supports full HD resolution and images up to 300 inches. The large projected image size allows for immersive meetings and theater-like entertainment experiences. Epson designed the 880X to be compact and lightweight, easily fitting into a custom carrying bag or backpack.

Its advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal providing color accuracy and brightness. The integrated Chromecast allows users to wirelessly display content from their smartphone, tablet, or computer screen with support for Android and Apple devices. The projector’s native aspect ratio is 16:9, and the lamp is good for up to 6000 hours in normal mode or 12,000 hours in eco-mode.

The contrast ratio is up to 16,000:1, and the projector has integrated 2W speakers. It’s unclear how far from the projection surface the 880X has to be to project a 300-inch image. Epson does integrate a built-in sensor to correct vertical keystone to provide a square image. Epson’s 880X projector has an MSRP of $629.99 and is available now directly from Epson and select retailers.

