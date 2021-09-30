CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Some mail delivery times will get slower beginning Friday, USPS says

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16S0Pv_0cCofSZc00

Americans could see mail delivery slowdowns beginning Friday as the U.S. Postal Service implements new service standards for first-class mail and periodicals.

Officials said 61% of first-class mail and 93% of periodicals will be unaffected by the changes, though mail traveling longer distances will be delayed by one or two days. The new standards will slow the USPS’ target delivery time by about 30%, agency spokesperson Kim Frum told NPR. Delivery times for first-class packages will also be impacted, according to NPR.

First-class mail traveling within a local area will continue to be delivered in two days, according to USPS.

“These changes would position us to leverage more cost-effective means to transport First-Class packages via ground rather than using costly air transportation, which is also less reliable due to weather, flight traffic, availability constraints, competition for space, and the added hand-offs involved,” Frum told NPR.

The changes are part of a 10-year strategic plan announced in March by Postmaster Louis DeJoy, USA Today reported. The “Delivering for America” plan is aimed at modernizing the USPS and helping the agency achieve financial solvency through investments in technology, training, a new fleet of delivery vehicles and more.

“The need for the U.S. Postal Service to transform to meet the needs of our customers is long overdue,” DeJoy said in March.

Beginning Sunday through Dec. 26, the USPS will also raise prices on commercial and retail domestic packages for the holiday season, USA Today reported. Frum told the newspaper that international products will not be affected.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

USPS sets new standards for first class mail traveling long distances

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced its new shipping standards set in place for first class mail traveling long distances. All letters and packages traveling long distances could now take up to five days to arrive at the door, compared to the original two to three days standard. In The post USPS sets new standards for first class mail traveling long distances appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Changes to U.S. First-Class Mail delivery times may affect you

Effective October 1, 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has revised its service standards for certain First-Class Mail items, resulting in a delivery window of up to five days. Please note that this may delay your receipt of mail from us and our receipt of mail from you (including mailed payments). Please take this change into account when mailing items to us via USPS. For more information, visit usps.com.
INDUSTRY
CNET

USPS slowdown: What to know about new delivery delays and price hikes

Sending letters or packages across the country through the US Postal Service often feels like a game of chance. During the first quarter of this year, around 20% of first-class mail was delivered late. And if you rely on the Postal Service to do business or pay bills -- as 160 million residences and companies do -- you're now in for a bumpier ride.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#First Class Mail#Us Postal Service#Weather#Americans#The U S Postal Service#Npr#Usa Today
WPTV

USPS changes bring slower delivery, increased costs

Millions of Americans will soon be facing some major changes in the way they send and receive their mail. Friday the United States Postal Service implemented new service standards for its first-class mail and packages. Delivery times will be lengthened for about 30% of its volume, meaning parcels, magazine subscriptions,...
INDUSTRY
FOX Reno

USPS: When to expect slower delivery and higher prices

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — While today is the start of slower mail services, it certainly is not slowing the foot traffic. People like Josiah Jones in Reno have been in and out of the post office all day. Just now it was huge line. Jones says...
RENO, NV
wfxl.com

USPS changes could mean slower mail service

People across the US could see the pace of their mail delivery slow down as early as Friday. The US Postal Service is implementing new service standards. The changes include cuts to post office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail. According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Houston Chronicle

Some USPS mail will take longer to deliver in Houston starting Friday

Mail delivery in some parts the country, including in Texas, is about to get slower starting on Friday. The U.S. Postal Service said First Class Mail will now take up to five days to be delivered instead of the usual one to three days. The slower delivery time is part of the postal service's plan to restructure over the next 10 years.
HOUSTON, TX
federalnewsnetwork.com

USPS to implement slower delivery for mail, small packages amid regulator’s concerns

The Postal Service is about to implement slower delivery standards for nearly 40% of first-class mail and almost a third of small, lightweight packages. USPS expects these changes will cut costs and improve efficiency, but these plans have received pushback from Congress, mailers, unions and customers. Meanwhile, its regulator doesn’t expect these slower standards will save the agency much money.
INDUSTRY
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's what you need to know about USPS changes starting Oct. 1

MINNESOTA, USA — New service changes within the United States Postal Service could impact when mail and other items reach your door. Starting Oct. 1, the USPS says service standards for First Class Mail and periodicals like magazines will go into effect. While the postal service says most FCM and...
INDUSTRY
WJLA

USPS says new hires will help DMV residents get mail faster

More than 130 cars drove to the post office off Brentwood Drive in Northeast Washington, and others walked up. It was all part of a hiring event for the United States Postal Service. Mekeith Harrod was one of the people who applied to be a mail carrier. "Hope you'll see...
WASHINGTON, DC
CNET

Believe it or not, you can legally buy unclaimed Amazon and USPS packages. Here's how

Ever wondered what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, your items could've been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
Austonia

Austin among places facing major mail delivery slowdown, affecting residents paying bills by mail

Mail delivery times across the nation have officially gone up with Austinites expected to see up to a 26.9% increase. As of Friday, mail delivery has slowed as part of the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan for cutting costs. The delivery slowdown brings the standard three-day delivery period for first-class mail up to five days anywhere in the U.S., which could bring problems to residents paying bills and the delivery of important documents such as election mail.
AUSTIN, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
69K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy