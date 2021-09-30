CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Granite Creek Copper Ltd.

 6 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Granite Creek Copper (TSXV: GCX) (OTCQB: GCXXF). The report is titled, "Targeting a Billion Pound Resource at Brownfield Copper Project."

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
Kingfisher Successfully Concludes Diamond Drilling Program at the Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB: KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling at the Goldrange Project as the Company awaits analytical results. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia.
Pricing of CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd. CAD$ 300 million notes

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd., has priced CAD$ 300 million in aggregate principal amount of 1.50% notes due October 1, 2024, with an issue price of 99.936%. The notes are being offered on a private placement basis to certain accredited investors in each of the provinces of Canada, which offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Baroyeca Receives Final Permits to Commence Phase 1 Drill Program at the Atocha Project in Tolima, Colombia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. (TSXV: BGS)(the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received all necessary permits to commence its phase 1 drilling program at its flagship Atocha high-grade silver project in Tolima, Colombia, and secured a drill contract with Perfotec SAS of Bogota, Colombia.
UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson upgraded Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE: AEM)
Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Files S-1 Registration Statement

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today filed a S-1 Registration Statement.
BeMetals Identifies Compelling Copper Exploration Targets from Shallow Aircore Drilling Results at Pangeni Project in Zambia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB: BMTLF)(FRA:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce the results from a phase of some 4,350 metres of shallow aircore drilling recently completed at the Pangeni Copper Project ("Project" or the "Property") in Zambia. This aircore program was designed to explore for extensions of copper mineralization discovered by the Company under thin Kalahari sand cover at several prospects, including the D Prospect, and to test several newly generated copper targets. The Pangeni Project is located in an area representing westerly extensions to the prolific Zambian Copperbelt.
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation ( " GRC " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GORO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with Aquila Resources Inc. (" Aquila ") (TSX:AQA)(OTCQB: AQARF) providing for the acquisition by GRC of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Transaction ").
FLYHT Receives Additional Purchase Order from a Long-Time OEM Partner

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") announced today that it has received an additional purchase order for Iridium modems and license fees from a long-time OEM partner. This order is valued at approximately US$1.5 million and builds upon the relationship previously discussed in press releases dated July 15, 2014, August 1, 2019,February 18, 2020 and July 6, 2021.
Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q3 2021 announcement

6 October 2021: Borregaard ASA ("Borregaard", OSE ticker: BRG) Presentation of Q3 2021 results. Borregaard will report third quarter 2021 results on Thursday 21 October 2021 at 07:00 CET.
Form 4 AvePoint, Inc. For: Oct 01 Filed by: Wu Sophia

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. Washington, D.C. 20549. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Riverside Consolidates Tenure at La Union Project and Reports High-Grade Gold, Including 59.4 g/t and 40 g/t Gold from Recent Sampling

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - Riverside Resources Inc.(TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY)("Riverside" or the "Company")is pleased to report the mineral tenure consolidation and expansion of La Union Polymetallic Project in Sonora, Mexico. The acquisition of these additional concessions provides Riverside with an expanded land position and further control of the historical mines and old workings across the district. This consolidation through the acquisition of small internal concessions provides Riverside an option on the high-grade, previous small scale mine properties, internal to the larger surrounding 100% Riverside owned mineral concessions and increases the property total area to over 26 km2 (2,604 hectares). This transaction expands upon the original property acquired from Millrock's Mexico portfolio in 2019 (see press release of June 26, 2019).
4 Rating Changes Goldman Sachs Made Today in American Steel Research Coverage

Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng has made 4 rating changes in the bank's research coverage of American Steel stocks.
Grand Toys International, Ltd. (GRIN) Announces 1.84M Share Secondary Offering

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, today announced that certain existing shareholders of the Company (the "Selling Shareholders") have commenced a secondary offering of an aggregate of 1,841,962 ordinary shares. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders.
Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announces Commencement of Operations of Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: 9/21/2021

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) ('Maverick'), an independent oil and gas exploration company, announced today that Maverick has commenced operations on its 25% ownership Interest in the 480-acre Ben Hearne Lease in Van Zandt, Texas.
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

It may also be the last major spike in cases "barring something unexpected happening." The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
Entrepreneur

Down More Than 20% Year to Date, Buy These 4 Stocks for an End of the Year Rebound

The market, which appeared impervious to negative news earlier this year, witnessed the largest monthly decline in September since March 2020. However, given the expectation of a strong third-quarter earnings season and a potent catalyst with the infrastructure bill and reconciliation package, the market could see a solid rebound later this year. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound stocks Lufax Holdings (LU), Addus HomeCare (ADUS), Tupperware Brands (TUP), and Outbrain Inc. (OB), which have slumped more than 20% year-to-date, could witness a solid upside.
