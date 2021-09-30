Couloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Granite Creek Copper Ltd.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Granite Creek Copper (TSXV: GCX) (OTCQB: GCXXF). The report is titled, "Targeting a Billion Pound Resource at Brownfield Copper Project."www.streetinsider.com
