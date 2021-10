The shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSYE:KMX) suffered a dramatic bear gap late last month, following the company's second-quarter earnings miss. The stock has been subject to several analyst downgrades since the abysmal quarterly report, which has put even more weight on KMX, last seen down 2.6% at $123.90. There could be a silver lining to this recent pullback, however, as the security has just come back within one standard deviation of a historically bullish trendline, per data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO