CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Form 8-K State Auto Financial For: Sep 29

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. State Auto Financial announces results of voting at. Shareholders overwhelmingly approve the proposed merger. STFC shareholders voted overwhelmingly to adopt the proposed merger agreement with 99.5% of shares voted...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that sales doubled in September over the prior month for the POCCO brand electric vehicles (“EV”) manufactured by Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Yujie”), which Kaixin has signed a binding term sheet to acquire. Yujie launched two EV models under the POCCO brand, namely MeiMei in March of 2021 and DuoDuo in August, respectively. According to Yujie, orders for POCCO EVs exceeded 3,000 units in September, constituting a 130% increase over that of 1,300 units in August; the actual delivery in September was around 1,200 units, a 200% increase over that of 400 units in August. Total sales in the upcoming fourth quarter are expected to reach 11,500 units.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Fast Track Solutions, For: Sep 29

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Earliest Event Reported: September 29, 2021. Better For You Wellness, Inc. (Exact name of...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Youdao, Inc. For: Sep 30

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP For: Sep 30

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): September 29, 2021. Prospect Capital Corporation. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) MARYLAND.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Simpson Manufacturing For: Sep 22

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. September 22, 2021. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Exact name of registrant...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Bank of Marin Bancorp For: Sep 23

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Russell A. Colombo Announces Retirement as Chief Executive Officer;. Bank of Marin Names Tim Myers President and CEO. NOVATO, CA – September 24, 2021 – Russell A. Colombo, Chief Executive Officer of...
NOVATO, CA
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ACNB CORP For: Sep 17

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GETTYSBURG, PA, September 23, 2021 --- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., announces that David W. Cathell, Executive Vice President/Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer of ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, intends to retire from all of his positions with the Corporation and its subsidiaries effective the close of business on May 31, 2022. In addition to Mr. Cathell’s positions with ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, he serves as Vice President & Treasurer of Russell Insurance Group, Inc. Mr. Cathell, age 67, joined the organization in 2005 and was named Chief Financial Officer in 2007.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K/A Solid Biosciences Inc. For: Sep 23

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) Delaware. 001-38360. 90-0943402. (State or Other Jurisdiction. of Incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer. Identification No.) 141 Portland...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Auto Insurance#Sec#Mutual Insurance#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Stfc#The State Auto Group#Milbank Insurance Company#Plaza Insurance Company#Http Www
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K AKUMIN INC. For: Sep 27

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover. Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☐...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Karat Packaging Inc. For: Sep 20

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-40336. 83-2237832. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST For: Sep 29

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. September 29, 2021. KIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST. (Exact name of registrant as...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CHW Acquisition Corp For: Sep 23

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 23, 2021. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Cayman Islands 001-40764 N/A. (State or other jurisdiction of. incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification No.)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SUNPOWER CORP For: Oct 04

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ©2021 1 SunPower Confidential and Proprietary | © 2021 SunPower Corporation Announcement of Acquisition of Blue Raven Solar October 5, 2021. ©2021 2 Safe Harbor Statement This presentation contains...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K IVERIC bio, Inc. For: Sep 27

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware. 001-36080. 20-8185347. (State or Other Jurisdiction. of Incorporation)(Commission. File Number)(IRS Employer. Identification No.) Five...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Nexters Inc. For: Sep 29

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by check mark if the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Phillips Edison & Compan For: Sep 27

CONSENT OF JONES LANG LASALLE AMERICAS, INC. We hereby consent to the (1) use of our name in the Registration Statement on Form S-3 of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the “Company”), and the related prospectus and any amendments or supplements thereto (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), (2) references to and inclusion of the information derived from the market study (the “market study”) prepared by Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. for the Company in, and making the information derived from the market study part of, the Registration Statement, including through the incorporation by reference therein of the economic and demographic data included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated September 27, 2021, and (3) filing of this consent as an exhibit to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated September 27, 2021, which is incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K DarkPulse, Inc. For: Sep 23

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DarkPulse, Inc. Subsidiary, OPTILAN, Has Been Re-Certified Against ISO 9001, and ISO 14001 and Has Achieved Certification for ISO 45001. NEW YORK, New York – September 23, 2021 – Dark Pulse, Inc....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy