East Lansing, MI

Three City Council seats up for grabs in East Lansing

By TODD HEYWOOD
lansingcitypulse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(This story has been updated to reflect that Ron Bacon and Dana Waston are the second and third African Americans to serve on the East Lansing City Council.) Architect Daniel Bollman, 56, along with lawyer and former East Lansing School Board member George Brookover, 71, and Adam DeLay, 33, a department analyst at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, want to knock out appointed City Council members Chuck Grigsby, 49, CEO of Primetime Mentoring & Tutoring Educational Services, and Dana Watson, 44, a public health official. The top two vote-getters will serve on Council for the next four years.

