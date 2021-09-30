Piper Sandler Raises Revenue Ests on Twilio (TWLO), Sees Strength Combined with Easing Comps

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery lowered the price target on Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) to $15.00 (from $19.00) due to intense competition in the Canadian recreational market. A market the analyst now estimates to be down sequentially and year-over-year in F2Q22. Total F22E sales drop from ~C$690M to ~C$625M and F23E sales drops from ~C$890M to ~C$865M, with better momentum projected on its US CPG brands that could partially offset weakness in Canada.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO