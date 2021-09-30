Piper Sandler Raises Revenue Ests on Twilio (TWLO), Sees Strength Combined with Easing Comps
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin reiterated an Overweight rating and $550.00 price target on Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) after analyzing of digital downloads across 50 applications and finding that travel, retail, media, and food activity could offset tough comparisons in communication and education segments during 3Q21.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0