Shift (SFT) Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced today that Jeff Clementz, recent SVP, GM of Walmart US Marketplace and Partner Operations, will be appointed as Shift's President, effective Oct. 1, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world's leading market for electrical supplies.
The Drum

Martech leader Access Intelligence hires Global Vice President Of Data and appoints new Non-Executive Director

Martech leader Access Intelligence Plc today announces the appointment of Jay Krall as Global VP of Data to expand data acquisition and enrichment as well as deliver best-in-class data governance and security across all Access Intelligence products globally. Additionally, IBM’s Lisa Gilbert has been appointed Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. The latter appointment sees the Access Intelligence Board consist of a higher percentage (57%) of women for the first time.
sgbonline.com

Chrome Industries Appoints President

Chrome Industries announced that Timothy Leedom has been named the brand’s new president. Leedom most recently served as CEO for Bern Helmets where the business model he built revitalized the brand’s culture and mission to bring award-winning products to market and “tripled its DTC sales.” Leedom and his team also forged global strategic partnerships with Strider Bikes, Lime and Rad Power Bikes.
StreetInsider.com

National CineMedia (NCMI) Appoints Ronnie Y. Ng as CFO

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) the managing member and owner of 48.2% of National CineMedia, LLC ("NCM LLC"), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., has appointed Ronnie Y. Ng as chief financial officer (CFO), effective September 27, 2021.
gamingintelligence.com

PointsBet brings in Jeff Gamble as vice president of creative

Sydney-listed online gaming and betting operator PointsBet has appointed Jeff Gamble as its new vice president of creative. Gamble boasts nearly two decades of experience leading content and creative teams in the sports and entertainment industry, most recently serving as vice president of creative and content for the Brooklyn Nets and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE).
sgbonline.com

Lids Appoints President

Lids announced the promotion of Britten Maughan to president. Lids said Maughan has been a key factor in its continued growth since he joined the company in 2019. In his role as a senior vice president, marketing and partnerships, Maughan has overseen all aspects of product, marketing, merchandising, partnerships, and distribution for the retailer. Most notably, he implemented an improved business process with the introduction of data analytics to drive merchandising and allocation decision-making. He has also run point on improving product assortment, with inventory levels resulting in increased margins, higher in-stocks, additional traffic, and record sales results.
StreetInsider.com

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Files S-1 Registration Statement

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today filed a S-1 Registration Statement. The S-1 filing submitted...
WWD

Macy’s Inc. Pumps Up the Board

Macy’s Inc. has named Ashley Buchanan, chief executive officer of The Michaels Cos., and Tracey Zhen, president of Zipcar, to its board of directors. “Ashley brings decades of experience in retail and a history of overseeing omnichannel transformation efforts at both Michaels and Walmart. We also look forward to leveraging Tracey’s global consumer technology background and track record of fueling innovation and applying technology to deliver growth,” Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s Inc., said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
StreetInsider.com

Globant (GLOB) acquires Atix Labs

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of Atix Labs, a professional services company specialized in blockchain. This acquisition helps Globant to expand its offering in...
StreetInsider.com

Home Bancorp (HBCP) Appoints Washington To Board Of Directors

Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), and Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary (www.home24bank.com), announced that Donald W. Washington has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective October 15, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Announces CEO Retirement; Tim Myers Appointed as new CEO and President

Russell A. Colombo, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Marin and Bank of Marin Bancorp, has formally announced his retirement, effective October 31, 2021. The Board of Directors of Bank of Marin Bancorp ("Bancorp") (Nasdaq: BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin (the "Bank"), named Tim Myers, age 51, currently President and Chief Operating Officer as his successor. Tim Myers will assume the role of CEO on November 1, 2021. Mr. Colombo will remain on the Boards of Bancorp and the Bank; Mr. Myers will join both Boards.
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

It may also be the last major spike in cases "barring something unexpected happening." The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
Footwear News

Nike Announces Vaccine Mandate For All U.S. Office-Based Employees

Nike will now require office-based U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a statement to FN on Tuesday, Nike said it would require all U.S. office-based employees to get the vaccine in order to support “the effort to bring people safely back to their workplaces.” Nike said it aims call employees back to its offices by January 10, 2022. Nike, which has previously avoided an outright vaccine mandate, now joins a growing list of footwear and retail companies that have mandated vaccination for employees. In August, Under Armour said it would require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 31,...
