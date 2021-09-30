Shift (SFT) Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced today that Jeff Clementz, recent SVP, GM of Walmart US Marketplace and Partner Operations, will be appointed as Shift’s President, effective Oct. 1, 2021.www.streetinsider.com
