RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Positive Results from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 at the 30th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that positive topline results from its randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1b clinical trial of RPT193 as monotherapy in 31 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress by Robert Bissonnette, M.D., FRCPC. Dr. Bissonnette is a board-certified dermatologist and currently serves as president of the board of directors of the International Eczema Council. He is also chief executive officer and medical director of Innovaderm Research Inc., a contract research organization that specializes in conducting clinical studies in dermatology.