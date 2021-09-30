CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Positive Results from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 at the 30th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress

 6 days ago

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that positive topline results from its randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1b clinical trial of RPT193 as monotherapy in 31 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress by Robert Bissonnette, M.D., FRCPC. Dr. Bissonnette is a board-certified dermatologist and currently serves as president of the board of directors of the International Eczema Council. He is also chief executive officer and medical director of Innovaderm Research Inc., a contract research organization that specializes in conducting clinical studies in dermatology.

StreetInsider.com

Landos Biopharma (LABP) Announces Scientific Publication Demonstrating Omilancor’s Therapeutic Potential in Models of Psoriasis and Further Validating the LANCL2 Mechanism

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article titled "First-in-class topical therapeutic omilancor ameliorates disease severity and inflammation through activation of the LANCL2 pathway in psoriasis" in Scientific Reports. The peer-reviewed publication demonstrates omilancor's therapeutic efficacy in animal models of psoriasis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Covicept has initiated a Phase 2 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 150 patient clinical trial in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Boston Scientific (BSX) Announces Positive Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Data for the Ranger Drug-Coated Balloon

Today, Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) announced positive results for the Ranger™ Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) during a late-breaking clinical trial presentation at the Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA) meeting in Las Vegas. The data included two- year results from the RANGER II SFA randomized controlled trial, confirming the safety and efficacy of the Ranger DCB compared to standard percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the superficial femoral artery (SFA) and proximal popliteal artery (PPA).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Amgen (AMGN) and Kyowa Kirin Announces Positive Phase 2 Data from Study Of AMG 451/KHK4083 In Adult Patients With Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd today announced that positive data from a Phase 2 study of AMG 451/KHK4083 were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology 30th Virtual Congress on Oct. 2, 2021. AMG 451/KHK4083 is a potential first-in-class anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Anaptysbio (ANAB) Announces Promising Updated Data From Imsidolimab Phase 2 GALLOP Trial in Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that week 16 data from the GPP GALLOP Phase 2 trial of imsidolimab, its investigational anti-interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) therapeutic antibody, was presented at the 2021 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. The oral presentation, titled "Imsidolimab, an Anti-IL-36 Receptor Monoclonal Antibody, in the Treatment of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis: Results from a Phase 2 Trial", was presented by Dr. Johann Gudjonsson, professor of Dermatology at the University of Michigan.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Sagimet to Present Data from Phase 2 FASCINATE-1 Trial of TVB-2640 in NASH at AASLD's The Liver Meeting 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagimet Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today that consolidated results from its Phase 2 FASCINATE-1 trial of TVB-2640 in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the U.S. and China will be shared at The Liver Meeting 2021 of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) to be held virtually November 12-15, 2021. Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, Director, NAFLD Research Center, University of California San Diego, and Coordinating Principal Investigator of the study, will present the results in an oral presentation entitled "Novel, first-in-class, fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor TVB-2640 demonstrates robust clinical efficacy and safety in a global phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled NASH trial (FASCINATE-1) conducted in the U.S. and China." Details about the Phase 2 study [NCT03938246] can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (SRRK) Presents Exploratory Responder Analysis on Efficacy Data from the Apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial at the Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced a late breaker poster presentation as part of the 50th Child Neurology Society (CNS) Annual Meeting taking place September 29-October 2, 2021 Virtual and Live in Boston, MA.
BOSTON, MA
StreetInsider.com

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS Studies Presented at Retina Society Annual Meeting

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that detailed data from the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies were presented for the first time as part of two oral presentations at the Retina Society Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago. The studies evaluated the efficacy and safety of pegcetacoplan, an investigational, targeted C3 therapy, in geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). GA is a leading cause of blindness that impacts more than five million people globally including one million people in the United States.1,2.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

NRx reports positive safety data of Zyesami from Phase III Covid-19 trial

NRx Pharmaceuticals has reported the latest positive safety data from the Phase III ACTIV-3b Critical Care trial of its experimental product, Zyesami (aviptadil) for Covid-19. Sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, the randomised, placebo-controlled ACTIV-3b trial is analysing Zyesami and remdesivir (Veklury) as monotherapy and in combination in hospitalised Covid-19 patients with acute respiratory failure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Regeneron (REGN) Announces NEJM Publishes Positive Phase 3 Trial Results for REGEN-COV to Treat COVID-19

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published positive detailed results from a Phase 3 trial that assessed the ability of REGEN-COV™ (casirivimab and imdevimab) to treat COVID-19 in infected high-risk non-hospitalized patients (outpatients). The trial met its primary and all secondary endpoints and showed treatment with REGEN-COV significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death, with a safety profile consistent with previously reported data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Reports Additional Pulmonary Function Results from the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical Trial of SGT-001

Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today reported additional positive pulmonary function data from the first six patients in the ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial of SGT-001. Oscar H. Mayer, MD, Attending Pulmonologist and Director of the Pulmonary Function Laboratory at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, is presenting the data in a poster session (Abstract #78) at the Child Neurology Society 50th Annual Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

ContraFect (CFRX) Selected to Present Late Breaking Phase 2 Exebacase Data at IDWeek

ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX) been selected to deliver a Late Breaker oral presentation on the rapid symptom resolution in adult patients with Staphylococcus aureus (Staph aureus) bacteremia who were treated with exebacase in the completed Phase 2 study.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer starts Phase II/III trial of oral antiviral for Covid-19 prevention

Pfizer has commenced the Phase II/III clinical trial of its new experimental oral antiviral candidate, PF-07321332, co-administered with a low ritonavir dose, for Covid-19 prevention. A SARS-CoV-2-3CL protease inhibitor antiviral drug, PF-07321332 can potentially hinder the activity of the main protease enzyme required by the SARS-CoV-2 for replication. The Evaluation...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Nicox Announces Results from the NCX 4251 Phase 2b Mississippi Blepharitis Trial

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the results from its Mississippi Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating once-daily dosed NCX 4251, fluticasone propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.1%, against placebo in patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis. The primary outcome measure was the proportion of patients achieving complete cure in all three hallmark signs and symptoms of blepharitis, eyelid redness, eyelid debris and eyelid discomfort, at Day 15, with two secondary outcome measures on signs and symptoms of dry eye.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
StreetInsider.com

Theratechnologies (THTX) Posts Positive Results from Trogarzo® IV Push Administration Study

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce that a study evaluating an intravenous (IV) push form of administration of Trogarzo® for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection achieved consistent and statistically significant results demonstrating that there was no difference in pharmacokinetics (PK) between IV Push and IV Infusion. Based on these results, a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) is expected to be filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) BMD Data from Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial Demonstrating Continued Normalization and Stabilization of BMD Z-scores Between 26 and 58 Weeks

Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company using its innovative TransCon™ technologies to potentially create new treatments to make a meaningful difference in patients' lives, today announced 58-week BMD data from central lab reading in the PaTH Forward Trial, a global phase 2 trial of its investigational product candidate TransCon PTH in adult subjects with hypoparathyroidism (HP).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Heat Biologics (HTBX) Appoints Paul Tebbey as Senior VP of Product Development and Portfolio Strategy

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced the appointment of Paul Tebbey, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Product Development and Portfolio Strategy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Biophytis SA (BPTS) to Host KOL Event on its Lead Projects in COVID-19 and Sarcopeni

Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on October 6th, 2021, on its lead projects, Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of COVID-19 and Sarcopenia.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Trevena reports positive results from Covid-19 trial of TRV027

Trevena has reported positive results from a proof-of-concept (PoC) clinical trial where its new AT1 receptor-selective agonist, TRV027, was well-tolerated in hospitalised Covid-19 patients. TRV027 is being analysed as a potential therapy for acute lung injury which causes acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and abnormal blood clotting in Covid-19 patients.
INDUSTRY

