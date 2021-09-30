Illumina (ILMN) Expands Presence in Latin America

The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increased incidence of cancers, rising prevalence of chromosome abnormalities in babies due to an increasing number of late pregnancy, and growing demand for non-invasive testing procedures. Rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets, increasing investments in strategic agreements, favourable government policies and regulations, and growing competition in the market are some major trends observed in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is expected to drive Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

