Illumina (ILMN) Expands Presence in Latin America

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced the creation of Illumina Colombia S.A.S. and Illumina México Productos de Biotecnología marking our commitment to expand genomics in Latin America and increase the level of support for our local customers and partners.

