Marion County, WV

NOTICE OF AN OPPORTUNITY FOR P...

Times West Virginian
 6 days ago

NOTICE OF AN OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC MEETING AND COMMENT ON THE PROPOSED ABANDONMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY OF COUNTY ROUTE 54/1 (0.30 MILE) LOCATED IN MARION COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA. The West Virginia Division of Highways hereby provides notice of the proposed abandonment in its entirety of County Route 54/1, beginning at a point on US 250, said point being 0.45 mile east of the junction of US 250 and WV 218; thence southwesterly 0.30 mile along the old alignment of CR 54/1 and ending, as located in Marion County, West Virginia. Total length to be abandoned is 0.30 mile.

Marion County, WV
