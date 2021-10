Heroes Of The Holyland — Ambrose Lisowe, Sr. Ambrose Lisowe, Sr. was born in Brothertown on April 26th, 1926, the oldest child of Irene and Leo Lisowe. He grew up during the Great Depression, helping his family on their farm. Ambrose had three brothers, Claude, Martin, and Marvin, and one sister, Mary. When he got to school age, he walked the one-anda- half miles (both ways) to school in.