Knoxville, TN

Roads, Lanes Closed for Knoxville Marathon Oct. 2 and 3

knoxvilletn.gov
 6 days ago

Some City streets will be closed to motor vehicles this weekend for Knoxville Marathon events on Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3. The World’s Fair Park will serve as the main staging area for Knoxville Marathon activities, including the Kids Run and 5K on Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. and the marathon, half marathon and relay events on Sunday beginning at 7:30 a.m. These roads will be closed for the duration, between 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3:

