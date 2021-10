FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 5, 2021: Smartwool has opened its second retail location in Canada. The new door is located in Whistler, British Columbia, and is owned and operated storefront by Dave MacDowell, who also owns the other Canada store in the town of Banff, Alberta. The store, which will host a grand opening event on Nov. 25, is located in Whistler Village at 4295 Blackcomb Way. “The Whistler location is reflective of Smartwool’s commitment of meeting their customer where they...

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO