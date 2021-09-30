Has COVID-19 Permanently Changed Business Strategy? What Experts Say
The MIT SMR Strategy Forum offers monthly insights from academic experts on pressing strategy issues related to business, management, technology, and public policy. The COVID-19 pandemic has had sweeping effects on the way we work, manage, and live our lives. Since early 2020, people have gone from daily commutes to working in their pajamas, entire industries have been upended through government lockdowns, stores have struggled to meet customer demand in a logjammed global supply chain, and millions of people have left their jobs. The changes have been swift, but are they permanent?sloanreview.mit.edu
Comments / 0