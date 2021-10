After the third game of the prospects tournament in Traverse City, Michigan, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospects now have a 2-1 record. The third game was one of those “pad your stats” type of games. After going back and forth and trading goals in the first twenty-three minutes against the Dallas Stars’ prospects, and with the game tied 3-3 early in the second period, it was all Maple Leafs prospects for the rest of the game.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO