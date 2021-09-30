922 Eagle View Dr, Kodak, TN 37764
They say location is everything and this home has that! Located just a short ways off of exit 407 on I-40 where Sevier county just broke ground on their 200 acre development including what will be the worlds largest Bruc-ees Family Travel Center. Thirty minutes to Pigeon Forge and thirty minutes to Knoxville makes this the ideal spot to get just about anywhere. Location isn't everything though, size does matter and this home has 4,250 sq ft of heated and cooled living space! This allows for endless possibilities as far as room layouts are concerned. The current owner has it set up as four bedrooms, a âBeauty Roomâ and one whole room for storage. You could easily have five rooms for sleeping and then use the giant bonus room over the garage for a game room with a river view or whatever your heart desires!The back yard is perfect for entertaining with a huge sunroom leading out on to the patio where you will find the heated salt water in-ground pool and a hot tub. This home truly has so many things to mention from the hardwood floors, the brand new carpet in the bedrooms, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and more but it is so much better to see it in person! Call to schedule your showing today. All information taken from tax records and from seller. Buyer and/or their agent to verify all information. Some drone photography was used in this listing.www.citizentribune.com
