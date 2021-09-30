CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak, TN

922 Eagle View Dr, Kodak, TN 37764

Citizen Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say location is everything and this home has that! Located just a short ways off of exit 407 on I-40 where Sevier county just broke ground on their 200 acre development including what will be the worlds largest Bruc-ees Family Travel Center. Thirty minutes to Pigeon Forge and thirty minutes to Knoxville makes this the ideal spot to get just about anywhere. Location isn't everything though, size does matter and this home has 4,250 sq ft of heated and cooled living space! This allows for endless possibilities as far as room layouts are concerned. The current owner has it set up as four bedrooms, a âBeauty Roomâ and one whole room for storage. You could easily have five rooms for sleeping and then use the giant bonus room over the garage for a game room with a river view or whatever your heart desires!The back yard is perfect for entertaining with a huge sunroom leading out on to the patio where you will find the heated salt water in-ground pool and a hot tub. This home truly has so many things to mention from the hardwood floors, the brand new carpet in the bedrooms, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and more but it is so much better to see it in person! Call to schedule your showing today. All information taken from tax records and from seller. Buyer and/or their agent to verify all information. Some drone photography was used in this listing.

www.citizentribune.com

Citizen Tribune

741 Adams Lane, Mooresburg, TN 37811

Vintage Log Cabin in the woods in East TN. Great opportunity for someone looking for short term rentals peaceful setting or getaway from the world. Cabins need a little TLC but could be an awesome vacation spot. There is also room for a potential RV setup near the road. 1 bedroom 1 bath quaint cottage. Both homes have propone heat with tank. Also on the property is an awesome cabin. It was moved from Cocke count in 1976. Log's date back to 1700's. Owners modernized chinking and flooring in 2000. This cabin has gas fireplace but set up to be wood burning. Bedroom is loft upstairs. Owners had new gravel driveway put in. Land has 2 acres with creek running along the road. Located out in the Country but only 20 minutes from town. Call listing agent for showing.
MOORESBURG, TN
Citizen Tribune

3993 Marty Dr, Morristown, TN 37814

Two-story brick home with 4-bedrooms, 2-baths located on the West end. This home is included in the Lakeway Area Multi Property auction being held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 @ 10:30 AM. Auction will be held at Broyles Real Estate & Auction Co 530 West First North Street Morristown located next to the Hamblen County Courthouse. Terms: Real Estate: 10% down day of sale with balance due at closing in 30 days. A 10% buyer's premium will be added to the final bid price. Contact your Realtor offers are encouraged prior to auction.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Citizen Tribune

2391 Hogskin Road, Washburn, TN 37888

Limitless possibilities and boundless views for whoever decides to call this 116.49 acres with a quaint 2/1 farmhouse their new home!!! Live in the farmhouse while you try and decide your favorite spot to build a new home as there are numerous potential home sites offering one of a kind views. It has recently been a working cattle farm and could be again or it would also make a great horse farm. There's no shortage of water between the 2 springs, 2 creeks, 2 ponds, and a well. There's a huge barn, large equipment barn, and numerous outbuilding throughout the property, including two built from old log cabins. Most of the property is in pasture but there is a 15 acre stand of trees on the 50 acre parcel with some timber value. The farm is currently divided into 8 larger sized paddocks and hayfields but can be easily reconfigured for rotational grazing. There is also a nice road/trail system throughout the property. This is a farm nestled in amongst other farms and offers 360 degree views of beautiful green pastures and the mountains. This farm lays on both sides of Hogskin Road. One side has roughly 50 acres, a pond, woods with timber value, 2 fields, and home sites with great views. The sellers would be willing to sell this part separate from the main farm and home across the street. If sold separately, the price for the 50 acres is $399,900 and the main farm with its house, outbuildings, and 66 acres etc. is $649,900.
WASHBURN, TN
Citizen Tribune

3604 Mountain Creek Way, Cosby, TN 37722

You can have it all! Beautiful one level home, with garage and extra storage/workshop buildings. 1.63 level acres with 300 ft. of creek frontage. 3BR/2BA stunning kitchen, with double ovens, gas range, and quartz counter tops. Very large master bedroom suite plus a sunroom. To top it all off you are on rushing Cosby Creek at one of it's deepest points (think swim hole) and with no need (documented) for flood insurance. Covered deck overlooking the creek to wile away the hours relaxing and enjoying nature. Home has cathedral ceilings, wood burning stone FP in living area, gas fireplace in den area. Such a peaceful inviting place to call home or have as your second home. It would make a terrific vacation rental, with the fire pit, creek and ample space inside. Would definitely be a money maker. Sold mostly furnished. Easy access off of 321N, near popular Carver's Orchard within 10 min of I-40 and Super Walmart/Lowes etc.. Definitely make an appointment to see this one soon.
COSBY, TN
Citizen Tribune

124 Cypress Dr, Dandridge, TN 37725

Absolutely stunning describes this custom built luxury lakefront home on Douglas lake! No detail has been overlooked from the iron doors that welcome you in to the cathedral ceilings with windows to the lake views, multiple outdoor spaces, decks, firepit and covered dock! Entertaining is a breeze in this home with open floor plan from the great room to the kitchen, dining and den. The kitchen features solid surface countertops and backsplash, gas cooktop, all SS appliances as well as a separate beverage refrigerator. Through the dining room is a den with stacked stone fireplace flanked by warm wood tongue and groove walls and ceiling. Covered composite decks span almost the entire length of the main level with private access to the master en suite. Main level also hosts the garage, laundry and an executive home office. The recently completed upper level provides a sitting room, full bathroom, an oversized guest bedroom suite with built in bunks and multipurpose bonus room. The lower daylight basement has been finished with a full bar, game room and living room in addition to a full bath, bedroom and extra room or sleeping quarters. Your entertaining space extends from the lower level to several outdoor spaces including a covered dining deck, two open decks and easy access walkways to your floating dock and a stone tiered firepit overlooking the lake! This lakehome is convenient to all the areas major attractions such as the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg and Dollywood. With abundant wildlife and views of the mountains and main channel, there is so much more to see in person so call today for a private showing!
DANDRIDGE, TN
Citizen Tribune

2137 Majestic Circle, Dandridge, TN 37725

Incredible Douglas lakefront home on main channel, first time on the market, builders personal home, 4 bedroom, 4 full baths, stone fireplace (gas or wood burning), crown molding thru-out, 10' ceilings, oversized 2 car garage main level and 1 car lower level, boat dock with 2 slips and jet ski port, split bedroom, living quarters in lower level as well, wine room with custom wine racks and wine refrigerator, safe room, custom made plantation shutters, solid surface countertops, high end appliances, room for unground pool, and much more.
DANDRIDGE, TN
Citizen Tribune

2689 Brights Pike, Morristown, TN 34814

Own a piece of history in this 19th century pre-civil war paper mill with full walkout basement sitting on 1.69 unrestricted acres in Hamblen County with a creek running through the entire property, which was originally known as the Shields Paper Mill back in the 1800's. From the moment you pull in and walk across the footbridge to the front door and hear the rushing creek all around you, you will be transported to a serene environment that will not feel like you're anywhere near civilization, yet you're right down the street from Cherokee lake, Cherokee Park and minutes to town, with no city taxes and no restrictions. Walking distance to boat ramp at the end of the street. This would make a great airbnb or permanent residence, shop, business, private office or wedding venue. You are only limited by your imagination. Must see to fully appreciate! The creek runs directly into Cherokee Lake and is great for kayaking. There are cleared walking trails through the property, a functioning springhouse which you can tap water from, and there is already pex plumbing in place to enable pumping the spring water to the house. House has original wood floors and tin ceilings, and original doors, windows and shutters. Great bones, with massive hand-hewn support beams. It's been said that Dolly Parton wanted to purchase this house and have it moved to Dollywood at one time. Springhouse plus two sheds convey. 200 amp. electrical service already in place. Spring water available, and public water hookup also available at street. Septic needed. Corn crib at far righthand side of property and personal contents and furnishings do not convey. One of a kind property with no building, zoning or animal restrictions. Don't miss this great opportunity!
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
Citizen Tribune

179 Marys Chapel Rd, Bean Station, TN 37708

You have to see this place if you're looking for privacy, close to Cherokee Lake, and lots of covered parking for cars and boats. The home features over 2100 sqft of living area with another 780 of heated and cooled space above the detached garage that is finished. The detached garage is 26x30, above is finished and it wouldn't be hard to turn this into an apartment. Plumbing and electric has already been ran and most of the upper part of detached garage finished. Home features a great room, kitchen, and 2 bedrooms on the main level. Lower level has the den, bedroom 3, and laundry. This home has road frontage on Mary's Chapel and Lakeshore Rd. The 3.73 acres is very usable and would be great for a garden and some livestock or build another home. There's tons of possibilities. Also close to Cherokee Lake with marina and boat ramp less than a mile away.
BEAN STATION, TN
Citizen Tribune

924 Hwy 73, Newport, TN 37822

Well maintained home in the county just minutes from town, Wal mart, and I-40. If you love porches and enjoy the outdoors, this is the home for you. Screened and Covered front Porch, Rear Covered Porch and an Open Porch. Detached garage, carport, and two storage buildings all on nearly an acre. Interior features include big open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. There are two Master Suites in the home. There is a third room that is a TV room and includes a master closet. This home is beautiful and includes everything...including the kitchen sink! The roof is less than a year old, and most of the furniture is 2 years old. Come take a look!
NEWPORT, TN
Citizen Tribune

315 Fairway Dr, Dandridge, TN 37725

Looking for new construction? Check out this like new Craftsman style home on Dandridge Golf Course. Open Concept, split bedroom design with bonus room up and extra storage below. You will enjoy the peacefulness of the golf course and mountain views off of the covered back deck with composite decking. The living area is equipped with beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, and stone fireplace. The kitchen has popular white cabinetry with granite countertops, bar, and breakfast area. Formal dining room for entertaining. Laundry room with built-ins. Large master suite with trey ceiling, double closets, tile shower and modern tub. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Convenient location to Douglas Lake, restaurants and Interstate 40. This home is a must see.
DANDRIDGE, TN
Citizen Tribune

304 Russell Dr, Rogersville, TN 37857

Large 5 bedroom home with living room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors. Kitchen with electric cook top, wall oven, Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Washer hook ups in basement and garage. Very nice den in the basement with gas fireplace. This fireplace has gas hooked up but you would need to add the logs. All new: 2 new garage doors, New kitchen flooring, new hallway flooring and new paint, new bathroom fixtures and 3 new toilets.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Citizen Tribune

45 Poplar, Mosheim, TN 37818

Nicely updated 4-bedroom home in Mosheim area. Recent updates include new living room and hallway LVT flooring, new kitchen counter tops & new paint throughout main level. Home is located near the end of the cul-de-sac, wooded lots to the right and in front for additional privacy. What a find. Outside has been landscaped with beautiful flowers and new mulch which nicely accent the freshly painted front porch and railings. Retaining walls have been reconstructed where you enter the drive under garage. Home has a great deal to offer. Make your appointments today. Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer/buyers agent to verify all information.
MOSHEIM, TN
Citizen Tribune

1334 Paradise Ln, Dandridge, TN 37725

On a rare occasion you can still find true peace and quiet. Yes, surrounded by nature and with access to Douglas Lake. Undeniably Tennessee's "Most Beautiful Lake" located only minutes from the hometown of Mrs. Dolly Parton, Sevierville, TN, as well as Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. And don't forget the most visited National Park in the country: The Great Smoky Mountains. This owner custom-built log home with so much charm and country features will brighten your every day! Well over 100' of open and covered deck and patio. Metal roof: listen to the rhythm of the falling rain. Dock/Walkway at the lake. 24x30' Garage/Shop. 10x14' Outbuilding, too. D Log Home with special finishes and tongue and groove plus wainscoting finishes that separate the style from the ordinary. Covered boat parking with canopy. The pictures tell it all. 8' of lake depth at the boardwalk dock. Four sleeping quarters options. Laundry on lower level. Full main with 1/2 basement finished. Lower level has a hearth with woodburning stove on flagstone hearth. Upper main 6x26' flagstone woodburning fireplace. Private, shade and sunshine, lakefront, dockable, hard surfaces, covered boat parking, plus recently purchased appliances. Multiple covered porches, open and concrete patio area, shop/garage. Proximity to Great Smoky Mountains, 8 East TN lakes AND Mother Nature in a quiet place near but not swallowed up by traffic noise or high density. Come on home, VRBO friendly.
DANDRIDGE, TN
Citizen Tribune

1006 San Martino Dr, Dandridge, TN 37225

Beautiful all brick home located on 5.5 immaculately maintained acres with gorgeous mountain views!!! Pride of ownership shows throughout this home located in Bella Meadows subdivision. This amazing property is located just minutes from Interstate 40 access, Douglas Lake, and the town of Dandridge. When you step inside the home you'll see the large formal dining room to the left and the office with Cherry hardwood flooring to the right. In the spacious living room you'll find a stacked stone gas fireplace, a vaulted ceiling, and Oak hardwood flooring. In the kitchen there are custom solid Cherry wood cabinets, Corian countertops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. The master suite has a gas log fireplace, more hardwood flooring and a large sitting area perfect for relaxing. The split floor plan has two additional bedrooms with hardwood flooring and a second bathroom as well. This home boasts additional amenities such as a central vacuum and a whole home stereo system. New HVAC unit in 2020. Outside there is massive 50x60 metal detached garage with room for all your toys and storage! This building will accommodate a 40 foot RV, large boat, multiple vehicles, lawn equipment, etc. with room to spare! It also includes three rooms that can be used as an office, workshop, craft room, etc and has a large storage area above. There is also a covered picnic area near a grove of Black Walnut trees that provide great shade on hot summer days and has a great mountain view. The yard also has plenty of space for a large garden or flower beds. The multiple trees on the property create a park like atmosphere at this home. Great location near Interstate 40 and 81.
DANDRIDGE, TN
Citizen Tribune

1422 Windfield, Morristown, TN 37813

Gorgeous home less than 5 years old. Beautifully designed just as if it came right off your Pinterest board! Sit on the back covered porch with your favorite beverage and admire the neighbor's horses while they graze with beautiful mountains in the backdrop. Schedule your appointment to view this home and experience why East Tennessee is so loved.
MORRISTOWN, TN
steamboatmagazine.com

Views With Acreage

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO – Imagine the perfect little ranch that has it all, including open meadows, mountain views and located only 6.5 miles from downtown Steamboat Springs. A thoughtfully planned small ranch on 40 acres with a 5-bedroom, 4 bath farmhouse overlooking the entire acreage and mountain vista. Ranch property...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Citizen Tribune

4112 Sullivan Gardens Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660

Looking for more room for the whole family? Stop in and see this fully renovated 4 bedroom and 1 and 1/2 bath home today. Home features hard wood floors throughout as well as new flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Over sized laundry room can also be used for extra storage. Look out your kitchen window to the spacious fenced in back yard which is ready for your kids and/or 4 legged friends to roam around safely. Home has a 2 car detached garage that measures at 24' x 24'. High speed internet available for those who have to work or school from home. Newer A/C unit just less than 2 years old. This house is priced to sell and will not last long. Call and make your appointment today.
KINGSPORT, TN
Citizen Tribune

3006 Kimberly Dr, White Pine, TN 37890

Come check out this LIKE NEW HOME!! Just built last year of 2020!! Beautiful open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath with tons of potential down in the basement & 1 car garage. Schedule a showing with me today!!
WHITE PINE, TN
themunchonline.com

5676 Ridge View Dr

Beautiful & Inviting 3Bd/3 Bth Brick TH near Huntington Metro - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and spacious 3 bd/3 bath 3-level brick townhouse with 2 assigned parking spaces. All new appliances, fresh paint & new carpet throughout! The kitchen boasts granite counters, hardwood floor and breakfast nook with floor-to-ceiling windows. Huge separate dining room with hardwood floors open to step-down living room with walk-out to fenced patio with pavers and private, wooded area behind. Main floor also includes half bath by kitchen. Large master suite with large windows and bathroom with a walk-in shower. Upper floor also features two additional bedrooms and a full bath with tub/shower combo. The lower level has spacious family room with fireplace, exercise/bonus room, half bath, and laundry room. Located in a community surrounded by parkland, tot lots, tennis courts, and walking path throughout the park. 1 mile to Huntington Metro, minutes to Old Town, Ft. Belvoir, Pentagon, and DC! Sorry, no pets. Call us at 571-297-2775 or leasing@rwdcnova.com to schedule a showing today! Ask us about our Security Deposit-Free Option!
ALEXANDRIA, VA

