922 Eagle View Dr, Kodak, TN 37764

Own a piece of history in this 19th century pre-civil war paper mill with full walkout basement sitting on 1.69 unrestricted acres in Hamblen County with a creek running through the entire property, which was originally known as the Shields Paper Mill back in the 1800's. From the moment you pull in and walk across the footbridge to the front door and hear the rushing creek all around you, you will be transported to a serene environment that will not feel like you're anywhere near civilization, yet you're right down the street from Cherokee lake, Cherokee Park and minutes to town, with no city taxes and no restrictions. Walking distance to boat ramp at the end of the street. This would make a great airbnb or permanent residence, shop, business, private office or wedding venue. You are only limited by your imagination. Must see to fully appreciate! The creek runs directly into Cherokee Lake and is great for kayaking. There are cleared walking trails through the property, a functioning springhouse which you can tap water from, and there is already pex plumbing in place to enable pumping the spring water to the house. House has original wood floors and tin ceilings, and original doors, windows and shutters. Great bones, with massive hand-hewn support beams. It's been said that Dolly Parton wanted to purchase this house and have it moved to Dollywood at one time. Springhouse plus two sheds convey. 200 amp. electrical service already in place. Spring water available, and public water hookup also available at street. Septic needed. Corn crib at far righthand side of property and personal contents and furnishings do not convey. One of a kind property with no building, zoning or animal restrictions. Don't miss this great opportunity!

HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO