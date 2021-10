Marcus Semien made some recent comments about playing shortstop that had Blue Jays fans raising their eyebrows, but there really shouldn’t be a lot of concern about that. First and foremost, Semien hit the nail on the head during a pre-game interview with Sportsnet’s Arash Madani on Sunday, saying “now isn’t the time to be talking about that”. Madani had asked the star second baseman if he would prioritize playing his old position when he becomes a free agent again this winter, and not surprisingly Semien wasn’t going to take the bait with a week left in the current regular season. There will be time for that conversation later.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO