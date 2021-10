COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a scoreless first half, the South Carolina women's soccer team was able to grind out a 1-0 victory over Vanderbilt. In the 70th minute, Eveleen Hahn scored on an assist by Camry Dixon. Hahn's goal came in the center of the box and she was able to put it in for what would turn out to be the difference in the match.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO