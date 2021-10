MARSHALL — The Marshall boys soccer team knew it was going to be a challenging matchup when it faced Mankato West on Monday, with the Scarlets having won their last four games, including two with at least seven goals scored. MHS was able to hang tough with Mankato West in the first half, keeping things scoreless at halftime, but the Scarlets responded with a trio of goals in the second half to earn a 3-0 victory at Mattke Field.

MARSHALL, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO