CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

5 Succession Planning Tips For Business Owners

By Kay Lynn Mayhue
fa-mag.com
 6 days ago

Entrepreneurs pour their entire lives into building a successful business, devoting time, energy and resources to establish a business in which they take great pride. Oftentimes, as entrepreneurs focus on the day-to-day, they overlook planning for the future—a future where they want to retire and move away from the business they’ve built. Over half of business owners have not considered their exit strategy, according to data from Wilmington Trust, leaving money on the table and potentially jeopardizing their legacy.

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
CIO

Mentorship: Tips for success

No matter where you are in your career path, a terrific mentor can help you take on bigger roles, gain insight into technical challenges, and become a better leader. Being a mentor, too, is an important career move — and not only because it looks good on your CV and flatters your ego.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
devops.com

Tips for a Successful DevSecOps Life Cycle

A DevOps implementation, if done correctly, can do wonders for any organization that’s on the hunt for efficiency, productivity and speed. As per the 2020 survey conducted by Atlassian, 99% of survey respondents said that DevOps has had a positive impact on their organization. However, it won’t do any good...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Succession Plan#Retirement Savings#Wilmington Trust
fa-mag.com

Sponsor Insights: Talking To Your Clients About Responsible Investing

As increasing numbers of clients seek to align their investments with their values, it’s important that you let them know you can help. Clients who feel that their portfolios express their views and contribute to constructive change are likely to feel better about their investment choices, which can help you cement your relationships for the long term.
ECONOMY
hamlethub.com

The IRS is providing resources to help cannabis business owners successfully navigate unique tax responsibilities

The IRS has published their latest executive column “A Closer Look,” which features De Lon Harris, Commissioner, Small Business Self-Employed, Exam, discussing the tax implications for the rapidly growing cannabis/marijuana industry. “I see it as my responsibility to make sure my organization helps taxpayers navigate complex issues and provides the tools that we have available for them to be successful and compliant business owners,” said Harris. Read more here. Read the Spanish version here.
SMALL BUSINESS
apppicker.com

Top Tips For Supermarket Owners To Manage Their Business Smoothly

There are a lot of people that want to own a grocery store and many more who want to work there too. To survive in this business environment, supermarket owners need to have effective management skills that will keep them on point all the time. These top 6 tips can help you manage your business.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
nurserymag.com

Nursery Management Conference: planning a succession

The Nursery Management Conference took place Sept. 14-16 in Arlington, Texas. Over the next week, we’ll be giving you a glimpse of what you missed if you didn’t attend. It’s never too early to start the succession planning process. None of us know the time nor the hour, so make a plan so your business can survive your passing.
ARLINGTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

AC Hampton Shares Tips to Success in Dropshipping

E-commerce has recently become a lucrative venture. As it continues to revolutionize the business world, it equally keeps opening up new opportunities. One such opportunity is dropshipping. While the model has high returns considering you, as the retailer, do not have to cater to inventory storage, it can be challenging to succeed. AC Hampton shares tips that will assist you to increase sales and help skyrocket your store.
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

Recruiting and succession planning with Antonia Burchman

In this episode, Christine sits down with Antonia Burchman, director of growth at Miracle Mile Advisors, an independent registered investment advisory firm that has been recognized as an InvestmentNews 2021 Icon and Innovator. Antonia shares her specific strategies that firms can use to create female-focused recruiting and succession plans. With Antonia’s intentional recruiting and succession planning strategies, she has recruited more than 80% of Miracle Mile’s employees and her strategies have been instrumental in Miracle Mile’s growth.
ECONOMY
azbigmedia.com

Finance tips for small businesses

No matter what stage of your small business journey you’re at, it’s never too early to learn how to manage your finances properly. The success of your venture is going to depend on a wide range of factors, but how well you handle your money will be a big part of everything you do. If you’re not really sure where to start and you’re on a tight budget, then these tips will help you make the most of what you’ve got.
SMALL BUSINESS
muncievoice.com

4 Tips to Help Business Owners Fill Jobs During the Labor Shortage

As of September 8, the number of unfilled jobs grew further to a record 10.9 million while unemployed Americans fell to 8.3 million. There are enough open jobs to employ every American. But businesses across the country are facing a huge labor shortage. Some companies have changed their hours because they can’t cover all shifts, while others have shuttered entirely. Some have boosted their standard hourly wages, while others have offered added benefits like covering vision and dental insurance or paying out hiring bonuses.
ECONOMY
indenvertimes.com

Digital Marketing Tips for Denver Small Business Owners

Digital marketing is one of the most fundamental ways to thrive as a business. That’s why so many small Denver firms are trying out different digital approaches. By taking these steps, you improve your chances of standing out from your competitors. But, just as importantly, you can create a unique array of potential contacts that keep you in business longer.
DENVER, CO
bigrapidsnews.com

Towing company owners credit community relationships with success

About five and a half years ago, the towing service that employed Elkton native Cory Maxwell went out of business. He and his wife, Bonnie, decided to go into business for themselves, and MAX 24HR Towing and Recovery and MAX Superior Shine was born. They started by working out of...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Top Seven Tips For Salesforce Project Success

The operations of sales management allow one to analyze and evaluate where your organization is currently standing in terms of leads and revenue generation. Time to time check and balance with productive data management strategies are some of the core features of salesforce dynamic forms. While salesforce being an excellent...
ECONOMY
Wave of Long Island

Business Owners Sound Off

As New York is starting to bounce back from the pandemic, proof of vaccination is now required for people to enter establishments such as bars, restaurants, barbershops and the like. The demand to check vaccine cards has added a new layer of trial and tribulation for many. To better understand...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
my40.tv

NCDOT plans to partner with disadvantaged business owners

The state Department of Transportation held virtual meetings across the state Saturday to offer outreach for disadvantaged businesses. Officials with the department say they want to work with small, woman-owned or minority-owned businesses for a variety of jobs. They say 182 people representing all types of firms participated in the...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy