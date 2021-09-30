Jadakiss, Cam'ron & Fivio Foreign To Star In Brandy & Eve's Hip Hop TV Series 'Queens'
Jadakiss and Fivio Foreign are set to make appearances in ABC’s upcoming Hip Hop series Queens starring Brandy and Eve, according to Yahoo. The brand new show premieres on October 19, with the two New York rappers entering the series in the fifth episode with unknown roles. Also starring Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez, Queens follows Hip Hop group Nasty Bitches who reunite in their 40s in attempt to recapture their fame from the ’90s.hiphopdx.com
