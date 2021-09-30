CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay doctor believes one COVID-19 booster shot may be enough for some in the future

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLUK) -- Every county in Wisconsin is still seeing high coronavirus transmission levels, according to the latest information from the CDC. And hospitals have been very busy. Dr. Brad Burmeister, an emergency physician with Bellin Health, weighs in on the COVID-19 vaccine for children, booster shots, vaccine hesitancy among pregnant women and how families should prepare for their second Halloween with COVID-19.

Wisconsin COVID-19 case average holds steady over weekend

MADISON (WLUK) -- Confirmed COVID-19 cases held steady over the weekend, while deaths increased in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 2,508 cases, nearly identical to the 2,506 at the close of last week. There were 1,478 positive tests on Sunday. Test positivity averaged...
Ohio’s health director encourages those pregnant to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s health director spoke out Monday for pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, spoke a week after the CDC encouraged those pregnant to receive the vaccine, saying that the majority in Ohio remain unvaccinated. Vanderhoff was joined by two obstetrician/gynecologists. Dr. […]
Highly contagious delta variant means more hospitalizations for Wisconsin kids, stress on health system

Wisconsin children have been back to school for several weeks, and already the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has made its presence known. Some school districts started reporting positive cases their first week back, and some schools have temporarily shut down or quarantined entire classes after hitting a critical mass of sick teachers and students.
Blood thinners prescribed before having COVID-19: Patients admitted to hospital less, Reduce deaths by half

The NIH has reported that many individuals with COVID-19 develop abnormal blood clots from high inflammation, which can lead to serious health complications and mortality. To find ways to decrease clotting related to COVID-19, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Basel University in Switzerland looked at reducing hospitalizations by using prescribed blood thinners.
If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Wisconsin surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 deaths

MADISON (WLUK) -- Despite the encouraging announcement of a potential new treatment for COVID-19, Wisconsin reached a somber milestone Friday in its fight against the coronavirus. More than 8,000 people in the state have now died of COVID-19. The Department of Health Services put the toll at 8,009. There were...
VERIFY: Your blood type and risk for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood type and risk of COVID-19. It's something that's been studied -- and you'll find a ton of conflicting information out there. This is a perfect example of why we verify your questions. Our goal is to provide answers that can't be found in a Google search. When you search this question -- so many different answers pop up from several different studies.
COVID declared ‘critically high’ in area counties

Three northwest counties led the state in coronavirus case activity during a recent 2-week period with Rusk County in the lead followed by neighboring Barron and Washburn counties. These three counties include the cities of Ladysmith, Rice Lake and Spooner and were among eight counties with “critically high” case activity...
These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
New COVID-19 cases on downward trend in Wisconsin

MADISON (WLUK) -- New confirmed coronavirus infections are continuing their declining trend, but doctors caution Wisconsin is not out of the woods. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,340 new cases on Wednesday, with the seven-day average dropping to 2,416. That was down from 2,932 on Sept. 20. Dr....
Health agency urges flu shots for all, COVID-19 boosters for some

Wisconsin residents should get flu shots promptly to reduce the chance of an influenza outbreak that could further strain a health care system already overloaded by resurgent cases of COVID-19, health officials said Thursday. In addition, a more limited group of people who have already been vaccinated for COVID-19 at...
Unvaccinated Americans Believe That Booster Shots Prove That COVID-19 Vaccines Don’t Work: Kaiser Survey

Despite the growing number of research and studies being released to prove that the COVID-19 vaccines work, the views of the number of Americans who refused to get the vaccine have not changed. And with the approval and introduction of booster shots, unvaccinated Americans falsely claim that the move proves that “the vaccines do not work.”
