Vodafone's open-networks obsession reaches broadband

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Money doesn't grow on trees, but for ISPs, it does grow from fees — to the tune of over $9 BILLION in BS monthly charges just last year alone. For reference, with $9 billion, you could buy a fleet of 20 747s. Or you could buy the Lakers AND the Clippers. And still afford to keep the stars around. $9 billion is A LOT of money. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the Big Fee Deal (BFD) — giving Home Internet customers $10 off the old price, every month, to make up for all those fees created by the landline ISPs. Millions of Americans can now get T-Mobile Home Internet for just $50 a month. Flat. You know. The way it should be.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO