This Week: No. 20 Air Force (11-2 overall, 1-0 WWPA) hosts the No. 9 UC San Diego Tritons (9-5 overall, 2-0 WWPA), Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 pm at the Cadet Natatorium. Racking up W's: Air Force's 11 wins this season as the most of any team in the WWPA and the third most in the nation. Only second-ranked Cal (13) and fourth-ranked Stanford (12) have more wins than the Falcons.