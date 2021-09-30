17 Indie Games To Get Excited About In October 2021
Quirky life simulators, technicolor shooters and PS1 inspired narrative adventures are just some of the indie games to look forward to in October 2021. It feels like just yesterday that I wrapped up writing about the indie games deluge of September 2021. Yet here we are again, casting our watchful eye over the indie games landscape to once again round up the best and brightest for the month to come. What should you have on your radar this month? Well, there’s a little bit of something for everyone from grandiose action platformers like Solar Ash to the grim narratives of the WWII trenches in War Mongrels. Indie games, eh? They’re brilliant.fingerguns.net
