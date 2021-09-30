CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Asking $17.95M, this stately Carnegie Hill brownstone has a brick solarium and magical garden

By Dana Schulz
6sqft
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListing photos by Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty. The brownstones of Carnegie Hill are some of the most regal on the Upper East Side, and this seven-bedroom stunner at 25 East 92nd Street is definitely no exception. Listed for $17,950,000, the 100-year-old house has over 7,000 square feet of interior space and 944 square feet of beautiful planted gardens and terraces. A unique brick solarium, tons of wood built-ins, and a wine cellar are just some of the special features you’ll find here.

www.6sqft.com

Comments / 0

Related
6sqft

Zig-zagging office tower in Greenwich Village’s ‘Silicon Alley’ nabe nears completion

The new modern office building that replaced the St. Denis Hotel in Greenwich Village is nearing completion. The ground-up development 799 Broadway sits where the Village and Union Square meet, a burgeoning tech hub known as “Silicon Alley.” As a majority of construction work on the building wraps up in the coming weeks, Columbia Property Trust, Inc. announced on Monday it has secured its first lease at the building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

A converted dairy farm in Connecticut is now a cool, rustic residence asking $1M

Just 90 minutes from Manhattan, this dairy farm in Kent, Connecticut was built in 1900 and converted to a residence by its previous owners. In addition to retaining the beautiful silo (which now holds an office and home gym), they preserved the original hand-hewn posts and beams and cathedral ceilings with skylights and invested in antique furniture and art to highlight the history of the space. The kitchen and bathrooms were modernized, and a wonderful pool deck was added. The property sits on 14 acres along the Housatonic River, and the grounds include hiking trails. All of this is asking just $1 million.
CONNECTICUT STATE
6sqft

For $829K, this Connecticut ‘Deck House’ is an intact gem from the 1960s prefab boom

We all love a good mid-century-modern time capsule, but this property in Woodbury, Connecticut has the added retro perk of being an original “deck house.” In the 1960s, the Deck House Co. built more than 20,000 prefabricated mid-century homes, mainly in the northeast. This specific deck house was built in 1966 and features the signature open floorplan, glass walls, and high ceilings. It sits on seven acres and has three bedrooms, two-and-half bathrooms, and 2,000 square feet of space. It’s on the market for just $829,000.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Hill#Brownstone#Manhattan#Upper East Side#Solarium#Mondrian#French
roi-nj.com

Garden apartments in Linden sell for $20.5M

Sunnyfield Gardens Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily property in Linden, sold for $20.5 million, the Kislak Co. announced Wednesday. The property, located at 315-441 Academy Terrace in the East Falls section of Linden, is a two-story brick apartment complex built in 1947, with on-site parking for 100 cars. The property includes 82 one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartments and 38 two-bedroom/one-bathroom apartments, all with separate entrances and dining areas.
LINDEN, NJ
dmagazine.com

Va-Va-Views! This Beautiful Brownstone Has Them and Much More

If one was simply looking online at the listing at 2820 N Hall Street, one might guess that they were admiring a property in New York City, Chicago… or even Boston. This luxurious townhome, however, is located on one of the quietest corners of Hall Street in Uptown. It’s a rare unicorn location where you can feel both miles from the madness and minutes from the best of Big D, and it’s on the market and ready for a new owner to make it their own.
DALLAS, TX
Boston Globe

Luxury Home of the Week: For $10.6m, a Back Bay brownstone crowned with coffered ceilings

This week’s luxury home pick is a condo right on Commonwealth Avenue in a converted Peabody and Stearns mansion. Here, the elegance is a cut above — literally. Unit 2 at 305 Commonwealth Ave. measures 4,253 square feet, with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and stunning coffered ceilings. Beth Dickerson of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty has listed the unit for $10,600,000.
PEABODY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
6sqft

A 24-ton stone sphere is hanging in the lobby of Philip Johnson’s 550 Madison Avenue tower

A massive blue spherical stone now hangs in the lobby of the landmarked office building 550 Madison Avenue, part of a broader project to revitalize Philip Johnson’s postmodern gem. The Olayan Group on Wednesday unveiled the renovated space, a project which included preserving the 110-foot arched entry, adding a multi-story window across from the entrance with views through to the new garden, still under construction, and the centerpiece art commission. Designed by artist Alicja Kwade, who had a solo exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s roof garden in 2019, the art installation includes a 24-ton Azul Macaubas stone sphere hanging from ten polished stainless steel chains only 12 feet above the floor.
VISUAL ART
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Norman-Inspired Hilltop House in Roxborough Park

This elegantly outfitted house would not look out of place on the Main Line or in Chestnut Hill. Instead, it’s in a Roxborough neighborhood you’ve probably never heard of. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Some of you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Renovated Rowhouse in Girard Estate

This classic 1920 South Philly rowhouse had its facade modernized sometime after 1950. That made modernizing its inside in 2018 a no-brainer. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. We’ve featured many classic Philadelphia rowhouses that got modernist makeovers over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrkr.com

Historic M&M Grille In Colon Being Transformed Into Magic Capital Grille

For the small village of Colon, Michigan, widely known as the Magic Capital of the World, any news is big news, as this tight knit community has always been supportive of each other and their businesses. The M&M Grille which has been located at 218 East State Street for many years has seen some great times. The original was called the M & M Soda Grill. The "M & M" stood for Margaret and Morris, who were the first owners of the shop. The new owners of the building recently found photos of the then white brick building, and after doing some renovation, unearthed the original green tile flooring.
COLON, MI
Robb Report

First Look: Virginia’s Historic Keswick Hall Reopens After a Multi-Year Makeover

As often happens during the lead-up to a milestone birthday, a grande dame has just had some serious work done. Now—on the cusp of turning 110—an icon of the Virginia social and hospitality scenes is ready for the big reveal: Keswick Hall has officially reopened. Not that the 1912 Italianate beauty beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains will be unrecognizable to longtime admirers, of whom there are legions, dating back to when the place was a thriving golf and country club and, later, a luxury boutique hotel. (There are so many layers and eras to the property, which started out as a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Motor City Metro

Check out these houses for sale in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
DETROIT, MI
6sqft

After 30+ years, Andy Warhol’s art director lists Noho penthouse for $6M

Listing photos by Daniel Wang of Brown Harris Stevens. Marc Balet was the longtime art director for Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine, as well as for his talk show 15 Minutes that aired on MTV from 1985 to 1987. Around this same time, in the late ’80s, he purchased a three-floor loft at 620 Broadway in Noho that was used as a dance studio. He transformed it into a beautiful, light-filled live-work home, even calling on his friend Fran Lebowitz to have her father, who owned a furniture store, create custom curtains for the 17-foot-tall space. The window treatments remain today, as do many other personal mementos, including lava lamps gifted by Pee-Wee Herman and a huge wall of celebrity photographs. Balet has now decided to put the home on the market for $5,995,000 and considering it also has an incredible amount of outdoor space, it’s a place not to be missed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy