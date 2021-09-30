Asking $17.95M, this stately Carnegie Hill brownstone has a brick solarium and magical garden

For the small village of Colon, Michigan, widely known as the Magic Capital of the World, any news is big news, as this tight knit community has always been supportive of each other and their businesses. The M&M Grille which has been located at 218 East State Street for many years has seen some great times. The original was called the M & M Soda Grill. The "M & M" stood for Margaret and Morris, who were the first owners of the shop. The new owners of the building recently found photos of the then white brick building, and after doing some renovation, unearthed the original green tile flooring.

COLON, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO