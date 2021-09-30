Asking $17.95M, this stately Carnegie Hill brownstone has a brick solarium and magical garden
Listing photos by Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty. The brownstones of Carnegie Hill are some of the most regal on the Upper East Side, and this seven-bedroom stunner at 25 East 92nd Street is definitely no exception. Listed for $17,950,000, the 100-year-old house has over 7,000 square feet of interior space and 944 square feet of beautiful planted gardens and terraces. A unique brick solarium, tons of wood built-ins, and a wine cellar are just some of the special features you’ll find here.www.6sqft.com
