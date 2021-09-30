CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations and deaths decline

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths. OHA reported 11,410 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 26. That represents a 2.1% decrease from the previous week, despite a 13% increase in testing.

