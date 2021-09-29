CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BCSC Receives $30K Grant To Replace Worn Brass Instruments

By Batesville Community School Corporation, news release
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rising Sun Regional Foundation recently awarded 16 third quarter grants. (Batesville, Ind.) - A $30,000 grant from the Rising Sun Regional Foundation (RSRF) will be used to replace worn-out brass instruments within the Batesville High School (BHS) band program, according to principal Andy Allen. These new instruments will ensure that brass musicians from all types of backgrounds can continue their band experience with upgraded equipment.

Education
