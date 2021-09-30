CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA Announces Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) July 22 through Oct. 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program (PATHH) is administered by FSA in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.

mybasin.com

Comments / 0

Related
AG Week

Farm Rescue notches 800th assist at North Dakota soybean harvest

FORT RANSOM, North Dakota — When farm machinery flying both an American flag and a distinct white flag completes a pass across a field in rural North Dakota, it usually means one thing: Farm Rescue has come to help another farm family in need. The North Dakota organization that helps...
wbrz.com

USDA increases monthly maximum for SNAP households

BATON ROUGE - Those who supplement their grocery purchases with assistance from the federally funded food stamp program will notice an increase in their monthly allotment, according to a recent news release from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). As of October 1, the Thrifty Food Plan's (TFP)...
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

USDA Announces ASF Vaccine Candidate

USDA’s Agricultural Research Service announced that one of its vaccine candidates can prevent and protect against African swine fever. Specifically, the vaccine shows effectiveness against the current Asian and European strains of the virus. The findings also show that a commercial partner can replicate experimental-level results and prevent the spread of the virus.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvesters#Harvesting#Pandemic#Timber#Farm Service Agency#Fsa#Pathh#The U S Forest Service
The Associated Press

Judge halts commercial timber harvest in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has halted a 78-acre (31.5-hectare) commercial timber harvest in central Oregon near Walton Lake in Oregon’s Ochoco National Forest at the request of an environmental group. U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman granted the preliminary injunction sought by the Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project against...
PORTLAND, OR
WTNH

USDA offering disaster assistance for CT farmers, livestock producers who were impacted by Hurricane Ida

(WTNH) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced assistance to farmers and livestock producers in Connecticut who were impacted by Hurricane Ida. The USDA has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
dtnpf.com

USDA Announces Funds for African Swine Fever, Drought, Climate Program

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- USDA is directing billions of dollars to prevent the spread of African swine fever, bolster disaster programs in response to drought hurting cattle producers and farmers facing market disruptions. The agency announced on Wednesday plans to tap funds from the Commodity Credit Corp. as part of...
AGRICULTURE
MyChesCo

USDA Announces Intent to Establish an Equity Commission, Solicits Nominations for Membership

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced recently that it will establish an Equity Commission and is requesting nominations for membership on the Equity Commission Advisory Committee and Equity Commission Subcommittee on Agriculture. The Notice represents an important step towards implementing President Biden’s commitment to create an Equity Commission and the American Rescue Plan Act provision that directs USDA to “address historical discrimination and disparities in the agriculture sector… [through] one or more equity commissions to address racial equity issues within USDA and its programs.”
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn harvest is 18% complete, USDA reports

U.S. corn harvest moves ahead of its five-year average, according to the USDA. Overall, both crops’ progress held steady vs. a week ago, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. CORN. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 97% of the U.S. corn crop is in the dent stage vs. a...
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

Burst of USDA top-up pandemic payments to farmers

Farmers have received $4.8 billion in long-promised payments of $20 an acre on crops that range from corn, soybeans, and wheat to sorghum and sugar beets, said USDA data on Monday. It was the largest disbursement of coronavirus relief funds since the Biden administration took office. The USDA has committed roughly $11 billion to farmers and… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
Great Bend Post

Kansas announces permanent increase to food assistance benefits

TOPEKA – Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that Kansas residents who receive food assistance will benefit from a permanent increase in the maximum benefit amount beginning Oct. 1. “Access to healthy food is a key component of a family’s well-being” Howard said. “This permanent...
KANSAS STATE
northscottpress.com

USDA extends deadline to apply for pandemic assistance to livestock producers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing additional time for livestock and poultry producers to apply for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP). Producers …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
AGRICULTURE
Crescent-News

USDA Updates Pandemic Assistance for Livestock, Poultry Contract Producers and Specialty Crop Growers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) for contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry and producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities. CFAP 2, which assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19, is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has set an Oct. 12 deadline for all eligible producers to apply for or modify applications for CFAP 2.
AGRICULTURE
my40.tv

Rep. Cawthorn to hold virtual 'Flood Assistance Roundtable' with FEMA, USDA, SBA officials

On Thursday, Sept. 23, U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn plans to hold a virtual roundtable with several federal officials to discuss disaster relief in Western North Carolina. A press release from the congressman's office says the flood assistance roundtable will feature representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Small...
CONGRESS & COURTS
High Plains Journal

USDA announces United Sorghum Checkoff Program board appointments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of four members to serve on the United Sorghum Checkoff Program’s Board of Directors. All four appointees will serve three-year terms starting December 2021 and ending December 2024. According to the USDA press release, the sorghum farmers appointed to the board are:
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Rolls Out Additional Pandemic Relief Grants

When announcing pandemic relief grants for farm, food, and front line grocery store workers, Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “We expect and anticipate to be making another announcement for a separate $700 million. We have pandemic safety and response grants directed at producers, processors, farmers markets, distributors, and seafood processors.”
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy