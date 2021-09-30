USDA Announces Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced recently that it will establish an Equity Commission and is requesting nominations for membership on the Equity Commission Advisory Committee and Equity Commission Subcommittee on Agriculture. The Notice represents an important step towards implementing President Biden’s commitment to create an Equity Commission and the American Rescue Plan Act provision that directs USDA to “address historical discrimination and disparities in the agriculture sector… [through] one or more equity commissions to address racial equity issues within USDA and its programs.”

