Southeast Friends: Monthly Book Sales Threatened by Modernization

It’s time to refill your bookshelves for the upcoming season! The fall book sale by the Friends of the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library (FOL) on Friday and Saturday, October 15-16 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. will provide you with plenty of reading material, music and movies. For the first time, the Friends are adding a $2 Bag Sale on Monday, October 18 from 9:00 am-noon. The Friends will provide the bags for you to fill for $2 each. FOL members can shop before the general public at the preview sale on Thursday, October 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you are not a member but would like to attend the members' preview Thursday sale, you may join or renew your FOL membership at the door for the yearly rate of $5.00 per individual, $10.00 for family or $100.00 for business. Yearly memberships are accepted all four days of the sale or at the library any time during the year.

