Southeast Friends: Monthly Book Sales Threatened by Modernization

By Elizabeth O’Gorek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, the Friends of Southeast Library (FOSEL) have held monthly book sales to raise funds for kids and adult activities at Southeast Library that are not supported by the DCPL budget. But FOSEL says the plans for a modernization of the Southeast branch put the future of that sale...

