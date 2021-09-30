Dish's Boost Mobile pairs new phone with a free year of service

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom unveils "sustainable" 5G phone; Arcep's new boss; the EU's got its math wrong, says Google. October 1981 was a month that brought so much good news. International stateswoman Ivanka Trump was born; The Birdie Song was riding high in the pop charts; and British Leyland launched the Triumph Acclaim, possibly the world's most boring car. But, perhaps most significantly for us telecom cats, October 1, 1981 was the day Telia and Ericsson launched Europe's first 1G mobile network, in Hammarby, a suburb of Stockholm. By 1985, the network had grown to 110,000 subscribers in the Nordics, making it the world's largest mobile network. And today, says Telia, its 5G network now covers 5,555,000 people across the Nordic and Baltic countries So, happy 40th birthday, European mobile. It's downhill all the way from here, you know.
