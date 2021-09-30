CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Dish's Boost Mobile pairs new phone with a free year of service

By Mike Dano
Light Reading
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDish Network's Boost Mobile MVNO will soon begin selling a mid-range Android phone for $279 under its own Celero5G brand. The operator plans to give some of the first Celero5G customers a free year of unlimited service, worth $600. "It's a pretty aggressive offer," said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost...

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebProNews

Dish Taps 10x People to Manage Its 5G Phone Number Inventory

Dish Network has selected 10x People, LLC to manage its 5G phone number inventory as the company builds out its 5G network. Dish has been steadily working to deploy its 5G network, with a beta available at the end of September. The company is looking to become the fourth nationwide carrier, replacing Sprint after it was bought out by T-Mobile. The move is important for the company, providing it a way to diversify beyond its satellite TV business, especially as more consumers turn to TV streaming options.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Podcast: Folding phones: The future of mobile?

Bootcut jeans, butterfly clips and... flip phones? Y2K trends are back in a big way, and that includes Motorola Razr nostalgia. But of course, in 2021, the technology of yesteryear has gotten a huge makeover. Microsoft's recently announced Surface Duo 2 is the latest folding smartphone on the market. It joins a handful of other foldable phones from companies including Samsung, Huawei and, yes, even Motorola. Sure, these new folding phones are cool and gimmicky, but are they here to stay? Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss how folding phones like the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 shape the future of mobile.
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

T-Mobile cuts fixed wireless service to $50/month, from $60/month

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Money doesn't grow on trees, but for ISPs, it does grow from fees — to the tune of over $9 BILLION in BS monthly charges just last year alone. For reference, with $9 billion, you could buy a fleet of 20 747s. Or you could buy the Lakers AND the Clippers. And still afford to keep the stars around. $9 billion is A LOT of money. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the Big Fee Deal (BFD) — giving Home Internet customers $10 off the old price, every month, to make up for all those fees created by the landline ISPs. Millions of Americans can now get T-Mobile Home Internet for just $50 a month. Flat. You know. The way it should be.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Service#Mobile Network#Network Service#Dish S Boost Mobile#Dish Network#Boost Mobile Mvno#Android#Celero5g#T Mobile#Dish#At T
WebProNews

Dish’s Boost Mobile Announces Its Own 5G Device

Dish Network’s Boost Mobile has announced the Celero5G, its own 5G device aimed at helping customers maximize their experience. Dish Network acquired Boost Mobile as part of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, when the latter companies were required to divest some of their assets in order to win regulatory approval. Dish has been working on rolling out its own 5G network, while it continues to piggyback on T-Mobile and AT&T’s network in the meantime.
CELL PHONES
tmonews.com

New text spam targeting T-Mobile customers

Heads up to all T-Mobile subscribers! There seems to be some kind of spam text going around T-Mobile customers over the last 24 hours. And you need to be careful about this text. The report comes from The T-Mo Report, which shared screenshots from the victims of the spam text...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Dish's first smartphone is the mid-range Celero5G for Boost Mobile

In a nutshell: Dish Network’s Boost Mobile has introduced its first branded smartphone. The Celero5G, inspired by the Latin word for speed, features a 6.52-inch display alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that’s expandable via microSD card slot. A triple-lens camera array is situated on the back of the device, with a single camera up front. The unit’s 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging is reportedly good for up to 36 hours of runtime.
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

Verizon snaps up another small wireless network operator

Verizon appears to have acquired the 4G mobile network and spectrum of Missouri's Chariton Valley Communications Corporation (CVCC), based on new filings the companies recently made with the FCC. "The proposed transaction includes the assignment of the identified [spectrum] licenses and the LTE operating network, including LTE network assets and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Light Reading

Verizon zeroes in on recovery efforts and network refresh

Suzanne Schnaars, senior manager of network engineering for Verizon, joins the podcast to discuss her team's work to integrate new technology into Verizon's network, support recovery efforts and lessen the digital divide. "Knowing that the work I'm doing is putting the technology and wireless connectivity out to our country to...
SOFTWARE
Light Reading

T-Mobile's top-tier 5G users chew through 35GB per month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some of T-Mobile's high-end customers are consuming an average of 35 gigabytes of data per month, the operator's top networking executive said Tuesday at an industry event. "We are seeing incredible growth in 5G data usage," T-Mobile's Neville Ray said here during a virtual keynote presentation at...
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

Eurobites: Mobile turns 40

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom unveils "sustainable" 5G phone; Arcep's new boss; the EU's got its math wrong, says Google. October 1981 was a month that brought so much good news. International stateswoman Ivanka Trump was born; The Birdie Song was riding high in the pop charts; and British Leyland launched the Triumph Acclaim, possibly the world's most boring car. But, perhaps most significantly for us telecom cats, October 1, 1981 was the day Telia and Ericsson launched Europe's first 1G mobile network, in Hammarby, a suburb of Stockholm. By 1985, the network had grown to 110,000 subscribers in the Nordics, making it the world's largest mobile network. And today, says Telia, its 5G network now covers 5,555,000 people across the Nordic and Baltic countries So, happy 40th birthday, European mobile. It's downhill all the way from here, you know.
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

Some US wireless operators plot a return to the office, with vaccines

Management at T-Mobile and AT&T are slowly but surely working to get their employees back into the office, albeit with vaccine mandates firmly in place. Verizon, however, has remained tightlipped about its own plans. First up is T-Mobile, which is working to get its employees to return to its Seattle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Light Reading

Demand strong in first round of Andromeda auction

The early results are in, and demand appears strong in the FCC's latest auction of midband spectrum for 5G. First-round results in the auction totaled $609 million. According to FCC data, demand for spectrum across the country mostly outstripped supply, which led some financial analysts to conclude that Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Dish Network are all participating in the event.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to AOSP, the Android Open Source Project — though you won’t get it on a Pixel or other device just yet. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s next operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft announces several new Teams Phone capabilities including the ability to move a call between laptop and mobile

Today, Microsoft revealed that Microsoft Teams Phone now has 80 million monthly active users across over 180 countries. Microsoft also revealed several new features and improvements coming to Teams Phone. Some of the new capabilities include the ability to move a call between laptop and mobile, ability to identify and reject spam calls, 1:1 call transcription and recording, Apple CarPlay support, and more. Find the full list of features below.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy