Louisiana Department Of Education Creates Parents Choice Quarantine Option

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education today announced the creation of a new parent choice option for school systems to include in their quarantine determination process. If a school system decides to implement the parent choice option, mandatory quarantines for students defined as “close contact” will no longer be required. Instead, the parent or legal guardian will be immediately notified of the exposure and given the option to quarantine their child or allow them to remain in school. Additionally, at that time, parents will be given an opportunity for a no-cost COVID screening for their child.