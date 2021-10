Arenado went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 5-2 win over the Brewers. Arenado wasted no time getting to Freddy Peralta, as he jumped on a first-pitch fastball and sent it over the left-field wall to give the Cardinals an early 2-0 lead in the first. The two-run blast pushed Arenado past 100 RBI for the year, his sixth time eclipsing the century mark over the last seven seasons. The 30-year-old has left the yard seven times this month and is now slashing .257/.313/.503 with 33 homers, 101 RBI, 76 runs scored, two steals and 45:89 BB:K over 610 plate appearances.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO