NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four men who violently stole an Uber Eats delivery worker’s pricey scooter in the Bronx. The four men allegedly approached the 54-year-old delivery man at the intersection of Albany Crescent and Kingsbridge Terrance around 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 26. One of the men punched the worker in his face as the others swiped his $1,800 Yongfu scooter, police said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO