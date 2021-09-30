Who's on first? Baseball and roller derby teams use the same Cleveland Guardians trademark

After more than a century of being known as the Cleveland Indians, the Major League Baseball team is saying “you’re out!” to the team name and rebranding as the Cleveland Guardians. Legal experts and sports fans, however, failed to notice a seemingly obvious issue with the Cleveland Guardians’ new name before the announcement: an already established professional sports team with the same trademark. The Cleveland Guardians is a men’s roller derby team that has been skating since at least 2014 when they registered their domain www.ClevelandGuardians.com. Zachary Grant, associate attorney at IP law firm Fishman Stewart, notes that there is a lot that goes into a name change from an intellectual property perspective.