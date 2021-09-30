CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show Your Skills, Missoula! ZACC Holding Pumpkin Carving Contest

By Ryan Nelson
 6 days ago
Angel at ALT101.5 FM is super ready for the Halloween season:. Fall is definitely in the air! We're starting to see some cooler days, temperatures are dipping down into the 30's overnight, and everything you can think of has a pumpkin spice option. (Editor's tip: try the pumpkin spice caramel dip. It tastes like you're drinking a cup of spiced cider.) And the kicker is that it's not even officially October yet and I've been to the Halloween store twice with my kids. The next step will be pumpkins and decorations for the house but that's where I draw the line. I just can't bring myself to go full-on Halloween mode until the calendar says October.

