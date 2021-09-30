CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

A 'Tri' Trio

Collins Einhorn attorney Mike Sullivan (center) was among the finishers in the grueling Ironman 70.3-mile Michigan competition in Frankfort on September 12, successfully completing the 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile run in 6:39:34. A past president of the Oakland County Bar Association, Sullivan is a veteran of the Boston Marathon. He is pictured with Plunkett Cooney attorney Jack Deegan of Petoskey and Robb Matthews of Grosse Ile, all of whom are members of a Saturday morning summer running club in Harbor Springs. Deegan covered the race distance in 4:59:08, while Matthews crossed the finish line in 5:55:43.

