Moy's first career goal, McGinnity's 7th shutout help Danvers past Gloucester
GLOUCESTER — When the Danvers and Gloucester field hockey teams meet in Northeastern Conference action, the contest usually comes down to the final minutes of play. Wednesday’s game at Newell Stadium was no different as the visiting Falcons got an early goal from Malana Moy and, thanks to goaltender Megan McGinnity’s seventh shutout of the season, held onto that lead throughout en route to a 1-0 victory.www.salemnews.com
Comments / 0