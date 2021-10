We may be getting some rain, and the temperature is turning cooler, but make no mistake we’re still in a drought. Our Environmental Services division monitors the impact of the drought on the region’s water resources, and the Mississippi River is one place where the lack of rainfall is apparent. The river is well below the level that causes concern, and when the oxygen level drops too far, some of our wastewater treatment plants literally pump oxygen into the river to help preserve aquatic life.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO