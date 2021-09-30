CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
God Of War Ragnarok Was Delayed Due To Christopher Judge Having Major Surgery, Praises Santa Monica Studio For Their Support

Cover picture for the articleKratos voice actor Christopher Judge has revealed that the release of God of War Ragnarok was postponed due to him having to have surgery and hip replacement. Speaking on Twitter, Judge was very open about the situation, revealing he was physically unable to walk in August 2019 and required major surgery and rehabilitation. He had nothing but huge praise for developer Sony Santa Monica Studio though, who supported him through his recovery process.

