It’s been a wild decade since Cincinnati’s Walk the Moon became the world’s Walk the Moon. The band, formed by Nicholas Petricca at Kenyon College in 2006, was already on an upward trajectory after the 2011 success of the single “Anna Sun.” Esquire magazine touted it among the “30 Summer Songs Every Man Should Listen To,” MTV and Seventeen magazine cited it as the song of the summer, and the Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. remixed it. RCA Records came calling and Walk the Moon signed on the dotted line.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO