CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Best Reasons for Quitting a Job

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Q: I am unhappy in my job, but I want to know the best reasons for quitting so I don't do something I will regret. I have friends who have quit without thinking about their futures or knowing how to avoid getting in a similar position. One friend quit her job and took a job with a lower salary because she thought the work would be better (she did no research and asked no questions in her interview) and with fewer benefits because she said they didn't matter. Once she was in the job for about two months, she complained about not having the salary and the benefits she used to have. She is not a stupid person, but she makes emotional decisions, which always turn out poorly. So many people make bad choices because they don't analyze the facts; they don't know what to ask and to consider before deciding. I am not going to be one of them, no matter how dissatisfied I currently am.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ladders

How to quit your job (even if you just started)

We’re all quitting our jobs at record rates. 4 million of us left in April, 3.4 million in May, and our recent should I quit my job quiz found that 90% of 4,500 respondents scored “speak up” or “start looking,” indicating unhappiness with their current role. The pandemic gave us...
JOBS
Thrive Global

8 REASONS MILLIONS OF AMERICANS ARE LEAVING THEIR JOBS

According to a recent Mondster.com research, more than 90% of employees are considering using the words, ‘I quit,’ and walk out of their workplaces. Why is that? Why are people fleeing? What are people fleeing?. The pandemic period has given people ample time to pause, reflect, and take stock of...
HEALTH
Wired UK

They quit. Now they want their jobs back

This summer, almost half of the workforce thought about quitting, and many of them did. They didn’t want to go back to the office full time, they wanted a lifestyle change, they were completely burned out. But their exits left a void in the jobs market that employers are struggling to fill. But the academic who coined the term ‘Great Resignation’ says it will soon be replaced by a wave of boomerang employees who will take their old jobs back.
JOBS
95.3 MNC

Lack of child care a main reason why many quit, lost jobos

There are many reasons why people lost or quit their jobs last year, mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic. One child care expert says said the pandemic shed a lot of light on many problems that companies face in providing quality child care for their workers. Mollie Smith, the executive director of Child Care Answers, spoke to Inside Indiana Business this week.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
thedoctorstv.com

Why Are So Many People Quitting Their Jobs during the Pandemic?

During the pandemic, Americans have quit their jobs in record numbers. They are not just quitting, but also changing their careers. According to a recent Microsoft survey, 41% of the entire global workforce has considered leaving their jobs. It shows a shift of priorities for people. Career coach JT O’Donnell and neuropsychologist Dr. Judy Ho join to discuss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Racine County Eye

Best Reasons To Have Broad-Form Insurance

Broad-form insurance is a little-known type of insurance policy that can have a lot of benefits for some drivers. This is because it covers only one driver with minimum liability coverage. This means that everyone else is excluded from having coverage while operating your car. Obviously, this type of insurance definitely isn’t for everybody, but it can pose some major benefits in many situations. Here are some of the best reasons for why you should have broad-form insurance.
ECONOMY
kptv.com

Many workers are quitting their jobs in what’s being called 'The Great Resignation'

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) - Although many employers are having trouble hiring workers right now, more people are resigning or quitting their jobs too. It’s being called “The Great Resignation” and at the center of it all is COVID-19. “These sort of shocks to your system that make you say what is important to me this is the only life that I have really make people start to question and everyone doing this at the same time is having these effects on the labor force,” Emily Shafer, an associate professor of sociology at Portland State University, said.
PORTLAND, OR
verywellmind.com

The Best Jobs for People With ADHD

Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a common mental health disorder that affects children and adults. While ADHD can be managed with proper treatment and care, symptoms don’t just go away on their own, and this can prove challenging when it comes to finding and maintaining the right job. ADHD...
SMALL BUSINESS
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Paradox in The Way We Want to Connect With Strangers

Many of us come away from conversations with strangers feeling that the interaction has been awkward and unwanted on both sides. But what if we're wrong? A new study suggests that wanting to chat in depth with new people is actually a common feeling. In other words, the next time you're talking to someone you don't know, you shouldn't assume you necessarily have to stick to the small talk. There's a good chance that the person you're talking to is happy to share some of the more personal parts of their life with you, as you might be with them. Researchers carried...
Wired UK

Why you should quit your job right now

Does the dread set in on Sunday night? Do you sit at work wondering whether you’re wasting your time? Has your manager refused requests for flexible working or won’t discuss your future career path? It’s time to quit your job – and there has never been a better time. Normally...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CPA Trendlines

10 More Reasons CPAs Quit Public Accounting

Bosses are part of the problem. As I have written about CPAs who leave public accounting, there has been widespread interest. There is a lot more to say so I’ll address many of those questions. Family Trees of Clients | Preparing for the Worst (Thanks to My Wife) | The...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Another reason why developers are quitting: To escape from your bad code

Companies are fighting to keep hold of software developers at a time when many tech workers are considering changing employers. Developers are mostly keen to move on for more money, new challenges or for more flexible-working options. But now a survey has come up with another reason why your engineers might want to quit – their fellow developers' terrible code.
TECHNOLOGY
Augusta Free Press

6 reasons to consider a job in the public sector

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The public sector offers a variety of job opportunities at all levels. It’s the country’s biggest employer and delivers a range of benefits to its employees, including good salaries, job prospects, and job security. While working in the private sector may seem more appealing in some ways, the public sector also offers attractive packages for all types of professionals.
JOBS
arcamax.com

Managing Multiple Conversations Requires Finesse

DEAR MISS MANNERS: This often happens when I am in a social gathering of, say, seven or eight people: While someone is saying something to the group that I am interested in and may want to respond to, another person turns to me and starts talking about something else. I...
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
goodmenproject.com

5 Types of People You Should Never Date

Can you imagine yourself being involved with a toxic person?. No one ever imagines dating a difficult and emotionally draining person. And yet, falling for the wrong kind of person is easier than you think. It’s easy to let yourself be carried away by someone’s looks, witts, or humor, and...
RELATIONSHIPS
marriage.com

25 Things You Should Never Tolerate in a Relationship

We all have a deep inner need to connect with other human beings. Researchers at Penn State University take this one step further and claim that love is a key component of well-being. For love to work, it needs open and honest communication. On the flip side, there are things you should never tolerate in a relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

3 Signs That You're in an Unhealthy Relationship

In most unhealthy relationships, there is a giver and a taker, as opposed relationships in which partners are equal. Unhealthy relationships are often built on codependency, insecurity, immaturity, and irresponsibility. A relationship becomes potentially dangerous when it morphs into isolation, bullying, and abuse. I’ve written several posts about toxic relationships,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ScienceAlert

9-Year Study Reveals The Lasting Effects Childhood Trauma Has on Adult Relationships

An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.  Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma. The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy