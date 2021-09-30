Best Reasons for Quitting a Job

Q: I am unhappy in my job, but I want to know the best reasons for quitting so I don't do something I will regret. I have friends who have quit without thinking about their futures or knowing how to avoid getting in a similar position. One friend quit her job and took a job with a lower salary because she thought the work would be better (she did no research and asked no questions in her interview) and with fewer benefits because she said they didn't matter. Once she was in the job for about two months, she complained about not having the salary and the benefits she used to have. She is not a stupid person, but she makes emotional decisions, which always turn out poorly. So many people make bad choices because they don't analyze the facts; they don't know what to ask and to consider before deciding. I am not going to be one of them, no matter how dissatisfied I currently am.