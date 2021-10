Caleb Landry Jones is having a big year. Earlier this summer, he won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his lead performance in Justin Kurzel's film Nitram (about the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania, Australia), and will soon be seen alongside Tom Hanks in new sci-fi film Finch. His acting roles may be getting most of the attention, but Caleb is also a very talented musician, and just released the ambitious Gadzooks Vol. 1 via Sacred Bones. Written while making Finch, the album is full of idiosyncratic, orchestral psych pop that cannot be pinned to a year or a style.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO