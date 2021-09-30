Juxtapoz Shop Exclusive: "Florece" Print from Mexico City-based Hilda Palafox aka Poni

Pared down to its beer-lime-salt core or doctored up with gin and parmesan cheese, the CDMX classic is a reflection of the city itself. In Mexico City, year 2021, 18th month of the Great Plague, this is how you make a Michelada: Prepare one glass by rubbing its rim with a lime wedge, then coat said rim with salt; add ice and lime juice, and top with beer. In Mexico City, the basic Michelada—which, in the highlands of Mexico, is called a chelada—is drunk on its own. There is no specific time for the Michelada. Its time is every time: after school, during school, in the wearisome heat of July, under the unrelenting rains of September.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO