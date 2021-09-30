CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juxtapoz Shop Exclusive: "Florece" Print from Mexico City-based Hilda Palafox aka Poni

Cover picture for the articleShe is known on Instagram as Poni, but the work that Hilda Palafox is some of the most recognizable work in the world today. The Mexico City-based painter is famed for her murals, but her studio practice continues to evolve and color palette has become even richer. Her new print Florece with Juxtapoz is available exclusively on Shop.Juxtapoz.com as timed release, September 30—October 7, 2021 at 9am PST. BUY IT NOW.

